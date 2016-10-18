Carlsen's goal lifts Lady 'Toppers to win in Region 1-AAA semis

The Lady ‘Toppers got a goal from Paige Carlsen in the 26th minute and dominated possession the rest of the way to earn a berth in Thursday’s regional title game. Science Hill will face Tennessee High, which knocked off South Doyle 3-1 in the other regional semifinal.

“It was a very good goal,” Strickland said. “The buildup was good. I thought we created a lot of other chances, too. I feel like we had the game in hand almost every minute of the game.”

Thanks to crisp passing and good spacing, Science Hill had the Lady Trojans chasing from the get-go. As the first half wore on, the Lady ‘Toppers were able to get the ball wide and create better opportunities inside West’s box before Carlsen finally got the ball in the center and slipped a shot past West goalkeeper Erin Foster.

Even though Science Hill wasn’t able to score again, the Lady ‘Toppers were relentless enough to wear down West in the second half. By keeping the heat on, Science Hill made it tough for the Lady Trojans to engineer many scoring opportunities.

“When you have to continue to chase the ball and chase the ball, it breaks you down,” Strickland said. “You can see late in the game, we were one step quicker to everything.”

While Carlsen scored the goal, Strickland said there were plenty of accolades to go around in the wake of Science Hill’s third consecutive shutout victory. The Lady Hilltoppers have outscored their opponents 11-0 so far in the postseason. Obviously a lot of the credit goes to goalkeeper Tess Mrozek, who hung another clean sheet.

But Strickland also pointed out the work done by Kate Hodge, who held West’s Sydney Newsome in check all game, and defensive mid Gracie Duncan.

“You don’t notice a lot of her work, but she’s the one doing the tackles and winning the ball and giving it back to us,” Strickland said of Duncan.

The Lady Hilltoppers will host Tennessee High on Thursday night. Since ETSU’s football team will be playing at Kermit Tipton Stadium, Science Hill will play the Lady Vikings at ETSU’s Summers-Taylor Stadium. The match is set to start at 6 p.m.