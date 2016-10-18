Big second half lifts Greeneville past Elizabethton

The Lady Greene Devils led by a 1-0 score after 40 minutes, but when the final whistle blew, Greeneville advanced to the Region championship behind a 10-0 victory.

"I think the first half, it was so compacted there we couldn't find the open player and were playing to the outside," Greeneville head coach John Eiskamp said. "We were a little bit successful and had some opportunities, but couldn't cash in. I think we started working some give and goes here in the middle and, after that first or second goal, I think they felt they had their rhythm back to play some good soccer."

Greeneville, now 20-1, will play host in Thursday's Region 1-A/AA Championship against University High. The winner of that game hosts Saturday's sectional contest while the loser has to travel.

"Having a home game is big, always to play on your home field and taking advantage of that," Eiskamp said.

Greeneville has won 13 straight postseason matches and 23 straight at home.

Elizabethton's season came to a close with a 11-6-3 mark.

"I don't know what happened," Elizabethton head coach Bill McClay said. "I told the girls at halftime that no one has played them that tight except for one game the entire season in the first half, maybe it was because they weren't in front of me to yell (on defense) in the second half. I could see it, their players running open. We didn't respond or come out as focused as we left the field."

Greeneville struck for the lone goal of the first half when Makenzie Ellenburg found the back of the net. Elizabeth McIntosh provided the assist.

"They do things we don't see and we responded well after the first goal and played a better team defense, shut down the person trying to make the pass and basically it was long balls through," McClay said. "I thought we did well the last 20 minutes of the first half."

The second half started quickly as Katherine Galoffin scored in the 42nd minute. That was the first of her three goals with the other two coming in the 49th and 50th minutes. Jessica Sallah recorded her first score in the 47th minute to make it 3-0. She struck again in the 61st minute and provided an assist on Ellenburg's second goal in the 58th minute. Ellenburg was credited with assists on Sabrina Iezzi's score in the 60th minute as well. Keiron Bride and Makensie Jones added their name to the scoring column with goals in the 52nd and 76th minutes, respectively.

"We were able to get a lot of people out there tonight. The starting 11 finally came together and got some great goals from our starters," Eiskamp said after Greeneville scored double-digit goals for the 11th time this season.

Elizabethton reached the Region tournament for a third straight year, but all three years has lost to Greeneville. Last year was in the semifinals and in 2014 was in the championship.