UH finally solves Cyclones with double-OT win for district title

With the match knotted at three goals apiece, UH's Gracie Somich uncorked a shot that deflected off Cassidy Kaldy's leg into the Lady Cyclones' goal for the game winner. It was the teams' third meeting of the year and finally produced a deciding result after they settled for a pair of ties in the regular season.

University High moved to 11-1-2 and earned a first-round home match Tuesday for the Region 1-A/AA Tournament. The Lady Bucs play host to Chuckey-Doak, which lost to Greeneville by an 11-1 account Thursday. Elizabethton travels to Burley Stadium to play the defending state champion Lady Greene Devils Tuesday. The semifinal winners meet again Thursday for the Region 1-A/AA Championship.

"We played Chuckey-Doak in last year's semifinal and I thought we played against them really well," University High head coach Dan Almond said about the Region 1-A/AA foe. "We know they have a girl who has scored a lot of goals, but earning that home match and possibly seeing Greeneville in the finals instead of the semifinals, that's big to win the District. We're looking forward to playing Chuckey-Doak again."

In last season's Region 1-A/AA semifinals, Chuckey-Doak won a 4-3 contest over UH while Greeneville was a 6-0 winner over Elizabethton.

Elizabethton rallied to force the extra time with two second-half goals. Haley Burleson deposited a rebound from 15 yards out, and the game-tying goal was after a University High foul called on goalkeeper Elizabeth Burns for leaving the 18-yard box with the ball. That allowed Kimberly Henson a shot that went between the pipes.

"We kind of stepped down a gear there a second and Elizabethton took advantage of that," Almond said of the Lady Cyclones' comeback. "When they really needed to dig down and find that heart and that fortitude it was there, even going a man down. I can't tell you how proud I am of them."

The Cyclones missed on a couple of point-blank scoring chances in the second overtime before the game winner found the back of the net on the other end of the pitch.

University High built a 3-1 lead shortly into the second half. The first score was from Sarah Robinson who went near side for the go-ahead score. The key insurance goal was booted home from Annika Oiler, who got her by Loran Campbell.

The teams traded goals around the middle of the first half within seconds of each other. Samantha Grillo put UH up when she shot from the far corner. Just moments later Cami Davison went down and scored on the other end for the equalizer.

In the final moments of second half, three sprinklers near the UH goal went off, causing a short sprinkler delay. The sprinklers, including one inside the goal, sprayed for about three minutes before the officials stopped play to formulate a game plan. The teams left the field and eventually the impromptu shower ended.