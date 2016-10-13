Science Hill upsets top-seeded Tennessee High for District 1-AAA soccer championship

Riley Cox and Paige Carlson scored second-half goals as the Lady Hilltoppers upset top-seeded Tennessee High 2-0 for the district championship Thursday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

The Hilltoppers improved to 11-9 and advanced to the Region 1-AAA semifinals, where they will play host to District 2-AAA runner-up Morristown West. Tennessee High fell to 14-2 and will play at District 2-AAA champion South Doyle in the regional semis.

"We got a home game," Science Hill assistant coach Ron Kind said. "I told the girls I didn't want to ride the bus. And they promised they wouldn't let me ride the bus. I'm looking forward to being at home."

Devin Fry assisted on both goals for Science Hill.

Moments after each team had its best scoring chance turned away, Science Hill broke the ice. Fry poked the ball down the left wing and caught up to it just before it crossed the goal line. Her low cross was knocked out of the air and into the goal by Cox. There was 14:25 remaining and the Hilltoppers' fans were delirious.

Cox had scored the goal in Science Hill's 1-0 semifinal victory over Dobyns-Bennett and was chosen as the tournament's most valuable player.

Eleven minutes later, Carlson sealed the deal on a similar play. Fry crossed the ball from the left side and Carlson redirected it in for a 2-0 lead.

That's all Science Hill needed to clinch the title.

"At halftime, we talked about moving the ball quicker, one or two touches, and I think it made a huge impact in the scond half," Kind said. "We got on the end of some beautiful crosses and I think that really changed the game around."

In between the goals, Science Hill dodged a bullet when goalie Tess Mrozek came out of the penalty area to try to stop Tennessee High's talented striker Chloe Arnold from getting the ball. Mrozek fouled Arnold as both players went down hard.

That brought a yellow card out for Mrozek, who had to go to the bench. Backup goalie Haley Elrod stood in the net as Arnold lined up a free kick from the left side, some 20 yards from the goal.

Arnold's strong shot was blasted away by the Science Hill defense — just one of several outstanding plays by the Hilltoppers' back line — and the danger was averted.

"We really put a huge emphasis on marking their No. 2 (Arnold)," Kind said. "She's a force to be reckoned with. I think the girls did a phenomenal job, always having cover, making it tough for her. She got behind us a few times, but we always had someone there to cover. I thought the girls played with a lot of heart."

Tennessee High coach Kevin Mooney said the difference came down to one play, and Science Hill made it.

"We just had one little breakdown," Mooney said. "They kept the ball inbounds and I think we kind of lost our focus a little bit. They did a good job putting the ball in the back of the net. Credit to them."

Fry, Carlson, Emma Hecht and Abigail Knox joined Cox on the all-tournament team for Science Hill. The all-tournament team also included Tennessee High's Chloe Arnold, Emma Arnold and Kennedy Tester.

Daniel Boone's Ashley Starnes and Madison Snyder, and Dobyns-Bennett's McKenzie Guest and Jazlyn Stokely also made the team.