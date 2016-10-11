Late goal lifts Lady 'Toppers to District 1-AAA title game; Lady 'Blazers fall short

Cox got just enough of her foot on a ball in front of the goal to guide it into the net in the 78th minute of Tuesday’s District 1-AAA semifinal game against Dobyns-Bennett, giving the Lady Hilltoppers a 1-0 victory. Science Hill will now face Tennessee High in the district title game at Kermit Tipton Stadium on Thursday night at 6 o’clock. The Lady Vikings advanced by beating Daniel Boone 2-0 in Tuesday’s first semifinal.

The Lady ‘Toppers have struggled to manufacture goals all season long, so the late score against the rival Tribe offered sweet relief for Science Hill.

“It’s been a challenge, but we work on it daily, every practice,” said Science Hill assistant Ron Kind. “We found a way tonight. They stayed after it and their will to win was just incredible.”

In the first match of the night, Daniel Boone stymied top-seeded Tennessee High for nearly the entire match.

But Tennessee High’s sister act broke through in the 67th minute, sending the Lady Vikings to Thursday’s championship game. Tennessee High standout Chloe Arnold zipped a pass ahead to her sister Emma Arnold, and Emma used her left foot to stick the ball in the top right corner of the goal to break a scoreless tie with 13 minutes remaining in the match. Chloe scored a goal of her own in the 78th minute to put the wraps on Tennessee High’s 2-0 win.

“They have grown up together, they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Tennessee High coach Kevin Mooney said. “Chloe hit a great ball, and Emma did a good job staying composed. She took a little bit of a long touch, but then had a great left foot to put out of the goalkeeper’s reach for once.”

Indeed, Daniel Boone goalkeeper Ashley Starnes must have seemed like an impenetrable wall by the time Emma Arnold finally found the net. Armed with an extra defender in front of her, Starnes picked shot after shot out of the air and also made a few stops at point-blank range to keep the game even well into the second half.

It was an effort that left Daniel Boone coach Steve Sessis highly impressed with the way his team played.

“We knew they could move the ball pretty much at will, so what we did was trade one of our strikers for another defender,” Sessis said. “We basically just tried to clog them up, and it worked for 67 minutes.

“Everybody loses but the state champion. We played our hearts out. I asked the girls to give everything they had, and they did.”