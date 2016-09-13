'Toppers roll past Pioneers

After a nip-and-tuck start, the Hilltoppers broke loose with three goals in the final 20 minutes of the first half and added four more after the half to stay undefeated in Big Seven Conference play. Alexa Musk scored Science Hill’s first goal and Devin Fry finished with a hat trick for the Lady ‘Toppers, who really hit their stride offensively after halftime.

“The second half we moved the ball a lot better than we did in the first half,” said Science Hill coach David Strickland. “We were just slow in the first half. But we can’t complain. We were creating a lot of stuff, defending very well, had the lion’s share of the ball – I thought the girls played well.”

Despite what the scoreboard said at the end of the match, Crockett coach Tori Head also walked away happy with the way her team performed. Science Hill’s offense may not have been moving at the pace Strickland wanted it to early, but the Pioneers certainly had something to do with that.

“This right here was one of the best games we’ve played all year,” said Crockett coach Tori Head. “We played very well as a team and we stuck with them. Unfortunately, every small mistake we make, good teams can capitalize on that, and Science Hill is a wonderful team. The three mistakes we made in the first half, they were able to score off of."

The play of Crockett goalkeeper Carson Phillips was a huge key for the Lady Pioneers, as it has been all year long. The senior made several acrobatic saves and patrolled the box with reckless abandon.

“My goalkeeper is, in my opinion, one of the best goalkeepers in the area,” Head said. “She takes a beating, but she’s averaging more than 10 saves a game, which is unbelievable in high school soccer. We’ve already put 10 stitches in her head. Tonight she got busted in the jaw. She has no fear.”

Emma Hecht also scored for Science Hill, as did Kennah Harris.