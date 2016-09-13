ETSU soccer knocks off No. 1 UNC

Fletcher Ekern scored the golden goal in the 92nd minute to give the Bucs the win over the No. 1 Tar Heels.

After defending throughout the regulation, the Bucs took the Tar Heels to overtime after UNC threatened to put the game away late. UNC maintained most of the possession from the first touch in overtime, but after a clearance by ETSU, the Bucs worked up the field connecting passes and putting pressure on UNC.

Working up the right side, sophomore midfielder Cameron Woodfin flicked the ball to Ekern inside the box. With a man on Ekern’s right, he tapped the ball past the recently named Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the week James Pyle. It was Ekern’s first goal of the season and Woodfins’s second assist on the year.

UNC outshot the Bucs 16-8, and goalkeeper Jonny Sutherland made three saves to keep the game level.

The highest ranked team the Bucs had previously defeated was a 1-0 win over No. 8 UAB in Birmingham, Ala., in 2013.

The Bucs nearly upset No. 22 West Virginia in Morgantown, W. Va., taking the Mountaineers into overtime on Friday. The Bucs had multiple chances to get ahead in the second half, but the Mountaineer defense kept a clean sheet against the ETSU offense. WVU scored the golden goal in the final minute of the first overtime period off a free kick to win 1-0.

The Bucs will continue the stretch against ranked teams with a match against No. 15 Kentucky on Sept. 21.

North Carolina was coming off a big win on the road over No. 2 Clemson. This year's ACC favorite Tar Heels were picked to win the Coastal Division and Overall Championship. They received eight first place votes in the Coastal Division and five first place votes for the Overall Champion spot.

ETSU and UNC had met on the pitch three times, with the Tar Heels leading the all-time record 3-0. The most recent matchup was in 2010 when UNC escaped Johnson City 2-1 in overtime. ETSU and UNC have gone to overtime now in three of their four meetings.