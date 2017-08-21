Thrilled or let down? Our Facebook readers tell us about the solar eclipse

The loved it crowd:

— David Littleford

“It was a ‘hey that was kind of cool...now back to life that matters,’ type of experience. Hardly life changing, but it was worth taking about 10 minutes to run outside with glasses on.”

— Tyler Engle

“It was one of the most amazing things I've ever seen! Viewed with special lenses and with a homemade pinhole camera. Truly one of the most surreal things I've ever experienced -- the streetlights came on in downtown Erwin!”

Katie Jennings

“I thought it would get a lot darker! Was looking forward to that 360 sunset. Watched from Kingsport, TN. It was still awesome and a great experience!”

— Lorelei Teegarden

“It was incredible for non totality in 37604. Everything got dim, the temperature dropped, and you could see the outline of the moon with the glasses on.”

— Darlene Barnette

“Watched with my 90 year old mom in Piney Flats. We both couldn't get over all the crickets and jar flies sounding off.”

— Kayla Whitson

“Watched from Bluff City with my daughter and loved it! The crickets started and it got noticeably cooler.”

— Darlene Green

“Watched from Jonesborough, enjoyed it. We knew it would be 97% here and that was fine.”

— Carrie Stamper Medley

“Watched in Erwin, got some really cool pictures of it.”

— Laura B Weaver

“Lenoir City, TN.....very awesome to watch with glasses.”

— Cassie Hylton

“Stayed at home with my husband and just walked outside to check it out. It was definitely a nice anniversary =)”

The unimpressed:

— Timothy Clemons.

“I think every body was fooled didn't really even get dark.”

— Sara Tallman

“Watched from Unicoi, wasn't impressed, thought it would be darker, just made it look stormy here.”

— Clyde Harrell

“I expected it to get darker, I watched it in Erwin and no it didn't meet my expectations.”

— Rebecca Austin

“Wasn't as good as I had hoped but did make me want to have a telescope to look at the sky at night.”

— Daniel Riddle

“No Totally in Chuckey , Tennessee, It didn't get dark even along I 81 in the Jeroldstown Area. I was disappointed.”

— Judi Easley Taylor

“What a ripoff!”

— Robert Levoy

“I thought it was a major disappointment.”

— Sherry L Levoy”

“Bummer, it only got dim.”

We also heard from readers in other locales, including some who saw the eclipse in totality:

— Debra Shoun

“Totality in Murfreesboro! Totally all the hype. Just fantastic, almost surreal!”

— Melissa Walker

“Drove to Sylva, NC, to be in the path of totality and it definitely met our expectations! Very cool!”

— Virginia Kratz Sharrow

“Watched in Cookeville, TN, for a fabulous show of totality with 360 degree sunset and a breathtaking corona!”

— Kelly Sparks Flores

“Totality in Sweetwater...drive siren was easy peasey.”

— Brandy Walden

“Knoxville viewing was pretty awesome!”

And at least one reader missed the whole thing:

— Chris Hughes

“I got the times mixed up and ended up in the shower. I hope someone got some pictures. Ugh…”