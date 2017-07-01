Total solar eclipse to cut through Tennessee in August

In ancient China, the movement of the moon across the sun was startling, causing many people to believe a dragon was trying to eat their closest star.

“...they would make a lot of noise to try and scare the dragon away and lo and behold, they always succeeded,” said Don Luttermoser, the chair of the physics department at East Tennessee State University.

On Monday, Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will cut a swath through the middle of Tennessee, offering Tennesseans a sight they haven’t seen on state soil since the 1800s.

While it will be a beautiful sight to behold, Luttermoser cautions watchers that protective eyewear is a must. Without special glasses, observers will go blind if they attempt to stare at the moon as it moves across the sun.

It will be safe to view the eclipse with the naked eye only for the brief moment of totality when the moon completely blocks the face of the sun. Viewers must always use eye protection anytime any bit of the sun’s disk is visible. Luttermoser said solar eclipse glasses should be ISO 12312-2 compliant and CE certified, designations that will be labeled on the glasses.

The August eclipse will be fleeting, only lasting about 2 minutes and 40 seconds at its peak, and will be somewhat shorter compared to events in the past. At maximum, Luttermoser said solar eclipses can last about seven minutes.

While Johnson City isn’t in the path of totality, there are places locals can go if they want to catch a glimpse of the astronomical event.

Luttermoser said the closest destination in Tennessee to Johnson City in the path of totality appears to be either Sweetwater or Athens, which are roughly two and a half hours away.

Many locals have already made plans to see the eclipse in August.

Kayla Whitson, from Bluff City, is planning to travel with her family to the Sweetwater area. The city is hosting a free festival in honor of the event.

“I heard about it about two months ago, and I've been excited ever since!” Whitson said. “I've never seen one and want to, and want my daughter to experience it too, since it doesn't happen that often.”

Whitson has been showing her 6-year-old daughter videos about eclipses and explaining the science behind them in the weeks leading up to their trip. “I’m excited to see her actually experience it,” she said.

Jessica Catterson plans to go to Nashville, which is the largest city within the path of the total solar eclipse. Totality there will begin at 1:27 p.m. and will last for about 1 minute and 57 seconds.

The trip is a Valentine’s Day gift from Catterson’s husband.

Aside from the obvious splendor of the eclipse itself, there are also other visual points of interest that will occur during the event. Perhaps most notable will be the moon’s shadow speeding across the surface of the Earth.

“You can actually see the shadow approaching, assuming you’ve got a relatively clear horizon,” Luttermoser said, “and it comes up on you pretty quick.”

People in the path of totality will also be able to see stars and bright planets near the sun.

The next eclipse to pass through the U.S. will be in 2024, but the path of totality will not cross Tennessee.