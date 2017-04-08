Over 320 projects on display during Saturday's Upper East Tennessee Science Fair

“There was a nice variety of projects this year,” Henson said. “I think the quality has been some of the best I’ve seen overall.”

Over 320 registered projects, created by students from 40 different schools, made up Saturday’s fourth- through eighth-grade event at the East Tennessee State University Culp Center.

The judging was separated into two categories: physical sciences and biological sciences.

“That covers everything in science from the STEM characteristics, (such as) science, technology, engineering and mathematics. I saw one astronomy project about the planet Venus,” Henson said.

“So there’s a variety. They do everything from making little “Bristle-Bots” with toothbrushes and a little motor to checking out how Gummy Bears dissolve in a liquid. The kids are excited about everything around them, and I think that’s reflected in their science projects.”

Saturday’s science fair is the largest in the region, with students hailing from as far north as Bristol, as far south as Unicoi County and as far west as Morristown.

Surprisingly, Henson said the science fair has become dominated by the fourth- and fifth-graders.

“They seem to be a little bit more excited and enthused about doing the science,” Henson said.

Most of the participants, including Jonesborough Middle School fifth-graders Roanin Buchanan and Connor Hackney, were winners of their respective schools or classes.

Buchanan, who participated in last year’s fair, concentrated this year on his project, “How to Hatch Pokemon Go Eggs Automatically.”

Normally, the game requires walking a certain distance before the eggs actually hatch, but Buchanan tested three automated ways to make the smartphone travel on its own.

“My first attempt was to strap my iPhone to a bicycle wheel, but it didn’t work that well. My second attempt was to strap my iPhone to a ceiling fan. That worked okay, but it needed to be a lot wider,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan’s third experiment involved creating a unique contraption, which he crafted out of a pulley, rope and an electric R/C car motor, that would carry the phone 25 feet around his living room.

“That worked pretty good, but sometimes the rope would fall off or the rope would get stuck,” Buchanan said.

Since taking over, Henson has witnessed many projects like Buchanan’s that exemplify how science and technology has evolved over the years.

“We’ve started to see the students use a lot more computers. (They’re) starting to pay attention to the internet and what’s current in science and gathering ideas from there,” Henson said.

“You still have your same traditional ‘What battery is best?’ or ‘What cleaner cleans best?’ (projects), but we’ll also see projects on biofuels and genetics.”

About 30 cash prizes were awarded, with the Eastman Chemical Grand Prize of $250 going to the student with the best project entry for each grade.

Other award sponsors included the Johnson City Kiwanis Club, the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services, the Tennessee Academy of Science, the American Chemical Society and Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services of Johnson City.

