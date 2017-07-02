Former coach, teacher Hardin keeps on sunny side of life

That brush is again doing the bulk of its work in Elizabethton. About a year ago, after a decade living in the Knoxville area, Hardin made the move back home.

“Just family,” said the former teacher/coach when asked what motivated his return to Carter County. “When I left (Elizabethton), T.J. was in Connecticut, Steve was in Virginia and Ben went with me — so it was easy. Now, they’ve all moved back closer to the Tri-Cities area. And, of course, grandkids. I’d like to watch them grow up, so that’s pretty special. And mom (Virginia) is 86, which I’m very blessed she’s healthy. But I need to be around a little more — she needs a few more things done than before. So it’s just all about family.”

T.J., Steve and Ben happen to be Hardin’s adult sons. He coached all three in basketball at Elizabethton High before heading off to Blount County for a job at Maryville Heritage.

To the general public, Hardin’s name is probably most easily associated with coaching. To many folks who know him on a personal level, his wellspring of positivity is a hallmark.

“It’s funny,” Hardin said. “There’s a secretary in the CTE (department at Heritage) and she said this was my saying: If you say, ‘How are you doing today?’ — I would always say, ‘loving life.’”

A Unaka and East Tennessee State graduate who later gained a master’s degree in education from Lincoln Memorial University, Hardin played basketball (four years) and baseball (two) while in high school.

Hardin’s extensive coaching career, which began in 1979 and came in touch with five separate decades, gained its roots at Hunter Elementary (boys, girls basketball) and Unaka High (baseball, assistant in softball). From there it was on to EHS (freshman/varsity basketball, freshman baseball, varsity tennis) for a lengthy stay, then came a six-season stint at Heritage (boys basketball).

Basketball was his mainstay — and highlights include a Class AA boys state title with Hunter (1984) and guiding the Lady Cyclones to their first-ever substate appearance (Class AAA, 1994).

In 2001-02 and 2002-03, his EHS boys went 28-0 in the Watauga Conference, nabbed two regional crowns and made the program’s only state tournament showing (Class AA, 2003) in the past 34 years.

“I’m probably most proud of the two-year run we had and didn’t lose a conference game … because of the consistent effort,” Hardin said.

Nothing, however, could match coaching his three sons.

“That was the greatest thing basketball brought me,” said Hardin, owner of 552 victories over 32 hoop-coaching campaigns.

Following his time on the bench, which ended in 2012, Hardin remained a teacher at Heritage for one year — then slipped into retirement from the educational system.

Roughly three years later, shortly after his wife Linda’s return to Elizabethton, Hardin breezed into town.

“I think Linda took a job in March (2016),” he said. “I stayed about two more months because I had to sell the house — did a few improvements on the house to sell it.”

Hardin is currently a part-time employee for PlanetHS, basically working with high school athletic directors to supply “pre-participation forms” in digital format.

Aside from that, it’s not uncommon to find Hardin performing music at local establishments under his own creation: Acoustic Kin.

“The concept is, I book myself, and then I’ll tell some friends and family,” he said, “and they may show up and play or not. So we’re ‘kin’ because we’re all about the music."

In addition to booking shows, Hardin has been chipping away at writing a book. With this effort, the author-in-the-making hopes to drive home a central message.

“That competitive athletics is the best teacher of life skills in our society,” Hardin said, "and if everybody approaches it correctly, everyone involved and society will be better off.”

Moreover, he keeps his head “wrapped around basketball” by keeping up with the Lees-McRae College Bobcats — who are coached by his son Steve.

So there you have it, a portion of Hardin’s past and present. Moving forward, you’ll likely find him taking a stroll on the sunny side of life.

“You’ve got to do that; it is a choice,” Hardin said. “You get to decide if you want to chose the positive or not.”