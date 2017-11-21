Johnson City mayor picks up paperwork to run for Washington County trustee

Tomita joins Judy Harris as the only two candidates so far to pick up the necessary paperwork to run as the county’s general banker. County trustees oversee collecting property taxes, receiving and disbursing county funds and managing the county’s cash flow.

Tomita has previously worked as an advisor for First Tennessee Bank Advisors and First Tennessee Brokerage.

Serving on the City Commission since 2013, Tomita was elected Johnson City’s mayor by a 4-1 vote of the City Commission in December. He will serve through Jan. 31.

Tomita has previously served on the Washington County Commission. He resigned that post shortly after being elected city mayor.

The other candidates who’ve already picked up nominating petitions include:

Kathy Storey for county clerk

Jodi Jones for County Commission 11th District

Daniel Edens for County Commission 4th District

Bryan Davenport for County Commission 5th District

Trevor Knight for County Commission 6th District

Greg Matherly for County Commission 6th District

Robert McGuire for County Commission 8th District

Bert Wolfe, Jr, for County Commission 1st District

Albert Chase for County Commission 9th District

Teresa Bowman for county register

Michael Hartman for county register

Ed Graybeal for county sheriff

This will be the first election that incorporates the county’s new redistricting plan. Since the County Commission has been reduced, all 15 seats will be up for election, in addition to county mayor, register of deeds, trustee, circuit court clerk, county clerk and sheriff.

All petitions require at least 25 signatures and must be turned in by Feb. 15, 2018.

The county primary is May 1, 2018, and the general election is Aug. 2.