Should hate speech be allowed on ETSU's campus?

The Campus Free Speech Protection Act, which will go into effect in January, prevents universities across the state from charging students and student organizations higher fees for security based on the speaker and disinviting speakers who have been invited by a student, which reinforces First Amendment protections for speakers deemed “offensive, immoral, indecent, disagreeable, conservative, liberal, traditional, radical or wrong-headed.”

But after East Tennessee State University students noticed flyers from white nationalist groups such as Identity Evropa, League of the South and the Traditionalist Worker Party in recent weeks, some have raised concerns.

The flyers were not posted with the approval of campus officials, but the question remains as to whether groups such as these should be allowed to operate or speak on campus at all — even after following campus procedures.

“The Supreme Court has established that the First Amendment protects even vulgar, hurtful and offensive speech. As agencies of government, public universities are substantially limited in their ability to restrict or limit individuals’ speech,” ETSU Deputy General Counsel Troy Perdue said. “The exceptions to this general rule are generally limited to speech that incites immediate violence or an imminent crime, or harassment about a protected characteristic — such as race, gender, religion — that is so severe or pervasive that a reasonable person would find it abusive.”

In other words, if an organization follows the correct procedures and guidelines, almost anybody can come speak on campus.

If speakers like Richard Spencer and David Duke — two white nationalist icons known for being strong advocates of a white ethno-state — were approved by campus officials, students like Seth Manning said they’d likely protest their arrival on campus.

He said he believes the rhetoric they are known for should be considered a call to violence, regardless of how it's framed or rebranded.

“I have had multiple conversations with friends about this. I don't mind if it is a speaker whose values are just different than mine — Newt Gingrich spoke here a few years back,” Manning said. “Advocating for one race as superior to another is clear hate speech. David Duke is a white supremacist and former KKK grand wizard, so I would be livid if ETSU brought him here to speak. Drawing the line can be hard, but most of these people aren't terribly hard to decide on.

“The cause of many of these groups are to incite racial tensions and to create a race war or at least try to. I don't think it's just a harmless version of free speech or ‘trolling.’ Despite the Supreme Court saying otherwise, it is a danger and shouldn't be considered protected.”

Vice President of Student Affairs Joe Sherlin disagrees, for the most part. Though he believes the campus should work to be inclusive to all marginalized groups — such as LGBTQ students and students of color — he still believes most speech should be protected on campus in the spirit of promoting a free exchange of ideas.

But these two ideas, which he said are part of the campus’ “ethos,” often find themselves clashing.

“We support the broad protections of the First Amendment on campus. A campus is a marketplace of ideas, and it’s important that speech is protected,” he said. “Objectionable speech – or even offensive speech – is protected by the First Amendment. The best antidote to speech that you don’t agree with is more speech.”

Former student Jacob Tipton echoed this sentiment. Though he described himself as a “die-hard liberal,” he believes banning white nationalist speakers from campuses helps them foster a victim complex, which is ultimately beneficial to their cause.

“Let him be and ignore it. I know there's a lot of contention over this issue, but I would rather let these people talk to 100 other people that already hold those opinions than give them a national news platform to really dig into their free speech arguments as a sympathetic figure, which has been a huge weapon for other alt-right figures,” he said.

Aside from inciting illegal activity, there are other reasons a speaker would be barred. If a speaker’s arrival sparked militant protests, for instance, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Sam Mayhew said the campus would have no choice but to shut the event down — even if the procedures for hosting an event were followed.

“If speech disrupts the function of the university, that would be prohibited,” he said.

Follow Brandon Paykamian on Twitter at @PaykamianJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PaykamianJCP.