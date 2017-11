Grandy, a two-term District 6 representative, will become the only mayoral candidate, so far, to publicly enter the May 1, 2018, Republican primary.

Grandy currently serves as chairman of the county’s Budget Committee and works as an executive for Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., a national plumbing supply company.

He has also been a Washington County representative on the BrightRidge Board of Directors during its transition from the Johnson City Power Board.