Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dean visited Johnson City Tuesday

The last time a Democrat won a statewide race was over a decade ago, in 2006, when incumbent Gov. Phil Bredesen trounced Republican Jim Bryson by over half a million votes.

Boy, have the times changed, and now Dean is hoping his experience serving as the top executive in Tennessee’s largest city for eight years will carry him into the governor’s mansion.

Dean became the first Democratic candidate to visit the Tri-Cities on Tuesday, first hosting a roundtable with Washington County teachers before heading to the newly opened Democrat Resource Center on South Roan Street for a brief “meet and greet.”

“For me, I think the issues the voters are most concerned about, in which I share that concern, are: public education, economic opportunity and health care,” said Dean, who considers himself a pro-business moderate.

“I think the order can vary. Health care is at a point in Tennessee where something needs to happen. We have hospitals closing. We’re clearly at a disadvantage compared to other states that did the Medicaid expansion, and have access to funds that we don’t have access to, although part of that is our own tax dollars.”

Dean drew applause from the 50-plus attendees when he said one of the General Assembly’s biggest mistakes was not expanding Medicaid when the Affordable Care Act was passed.

He also attributed the large number of hospital closings to the lack of reimbursements due to the state not expanding its Medicaid program.

“I think it definitely should have been done, and if there is a way to do that if I’m the governor, I’ll certainly do everything I can to (expand it),” Dean said.

“Essentially what we have is: We’ve lost about $3.5 billion, which has gone to the states that have done the Medicaid expansion. That money is not being saved for us. That’s just money we’ve lost, and that means people with disabilities or people who are impoverished (and) people with pre-existing conditions have less access to health care than they should.

“It also puts our entire health care, both nonprofit and for-profit, in a very vulnerable position where we’ve had nine hospital closures in Tennessee, which is the second most in the entire country.”

The former mayor said he was “somewhat” familiar with the proposed merger between Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont but did not provide an opinion on it.

To combat the state’s opioid epidemic, Dean said there needs to be more state or federal funding allocated towards expanding access to mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Speaking about education, Dean said teachers need to have a larger voice in crafting curriculums, in addition to higher salaries.

“You’ve got to listen to teachers. You’ve got to hear their voices because they’re the key part to education. Great teachers are everything when it comes to education,” Dean said.

Serving as Nashville’s mayor from 2007 to 2015, Dean oversaw the construction of the Music City Center, held the reins while the city’s economy boomed and led the city’s response to the devastating 2010 flood. Before serving as mayor, Dean was elected Davidson County public defender and later was the director of the Metro Department of Law.

Before announcing his bid for governor, Dean spent time teaching at Belmont University and Boston University.

In the first four months of his campaign, Dean raised $1.2 million, stemming from more than 3,000 contributors.

So far, House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh is the only other Democrat to launch a campaign for governor.

On Wednesday, Dean will visit Eastman Chemical Company’s manufacturing site to discuss attracting new business to Northeast Tennessee before visiting the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.