Elizabethton minister said Monday's march made him proud

Holder is the pastor of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Elizabethton. On Aug. 28, he joined with four other Episcopal leaders to represent East Tennessee in the One Thousand Ministers March for Justice.

"We marched to take a stand," Holder said. "Are we going to allow people to be murdered by a Nazi sympathizer?" he asked, referring to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va.

He said the scenes on television of swastikas and white supremacist symbols certainly led to the large turnout of marchers. "Those weren't images from 30 or 50 years ago, this was hate and violence happening now." He said the date of the march was selected before Charlottesville to commemorate the "I Have a Dream" speech given by the Rev. Martin Luther King 54 years before. The march had originally been planned to protest increased hate crimes and racial injustice in the nation.

It quickly became something bigger after Charlottesville. Holder said about 3,000 ministers from across the nation marched in the One Thousand Ministers March for Justice. He said about 5,000 people in all participated.

Holder said one of the most remarkable things about the march was the diversity of the marchers, especially the fact there were so many Jewish rabbis marching with black clergymen. Holder said relations between the two groups have been very strained for many years, but the recent juxtaposition of swastikas and Ku Klux Klan symbols at Charlottesville brought the two groups together in Washington. Holder said there were also Baptists and Buddhists, imams and Catholic priests marching together.

"Silence is death," Holder said. "We must stand up and preach and speak for the least of them.

"We must also stand up to prevent slower forms of death, like the denial of health care, voting rights and other human rights."

Holder said he decided to make the trek to Washington with fellow Episcopalian leaders the Rev. Maggie Zeller, pastor of St. Christopher Church in Kingsport; the Rev. R.J. Powell, pastor of St. James Church in Knoxville; the Rev. Taylor Dinsmore of St. Paul's Church in Chattanooga and Beverly Hull of the Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee.

In preparation for the march, Holder spent $69 to purchase an extra large Episcopalian flag. Prior to becoming a member of the clergy, Holder had been active in Democratic politics and knew that such a flag could be very helpful in a large crowd. Just as he expected, the flag did serve as a rallying point and attracted fellow Episcopalians.

The five headed for Washington on Aug. 27, spending the night before the march at the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria. From there, they left early to find a parking place near the Capitol on Monday morning. They then walked to the assembly area for the march, the Martin Luther King Memorial. As Holder expected, when they unfurled their flag, they attracted many others to their side.

Holder said the march was almost like a religious experience, with the crowd singing such songs as "This Little Light of Mine," and shouting the refrain "In the Name of Jesus," The march was 1.7 miles long and ended at the Department of Justice.

He said the march had a spirit of love and that "love is from Christ." He contrasted that with the scenes from Charlottesville, which he said were scenes of "hate and fear and killing, which are from hell."

As the parade wound its way past the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House and the Treasury Building, Holder said "it made me very proud to be an American."

He hopes that by taking a stand, more people will feel that pride.