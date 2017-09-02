Community members gather to support local VA

Local AFGE members were joined by veterans, community groups and James H. Quillen VA Medical Center employees, and concerned citizens to demand that vacancies across the country be filled. The rally started small, but slowly grew into a crowd of more than 50 participants in just an hour, waving signs and receiving enthusiastic honks from drivers on the road.

"By Secretary (David) Shulkin's own admission, there are 49,000 positions that need to be filled for the VA to be fully staffed." David Hutton, Title 5 vice president and local political coordinator of Local 1687, said. "Congress has done little to address the core problem causing longer wait times for our veterans, which is having too few caregivers to meet the demand."

Hutton said he was very please with the amount of people who showed up considering a few poeple who couldn’t show up die to the rain. However, there were participants from all over the region that did attend, including members of the Indivisible group from Greeneville and congressional candidate Dr. Martin Olsen.

Also present was Emma Frye, the East Tennessee coordinator for the Tennessee Transgender Political Coalition.

"We wanted to send a representative here to stand up for all veterans. There are a lot of trans veterans in the area that have served not just honorably, but with distinction, and as a community we care about the needs of all veterans in the area," Frye said.

Hutton emphasized this was not a protest against the local VA, but was in support of them, a statement echoed by many other participants, and that they wanted to support veterans and get information out to people who migh tnot find it out otherwise.

"I think it is a non-partisan issue that everyone can agree on," said Hutton.