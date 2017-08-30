logo

Immigration

A torn Trump weighs fate of young immigrants

Associated Press • Updated Today at 6:46 PM

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump remains torn over the fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. It’s a decision that will draw fury no matter no matter what he decides.

Trump railed against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program during his campaign, slamming it as illegal “amnesty.” But he has changed his tune since the election, calling DACA one of the most difficult issues he’s faced.

Still, activists on both sides of the issue are bracing for the White House to announce as soon as this week that he’ll move to dismantle the program.

He faces a September 5 deadline set by Republican lawmakers who have threatened to challenge the program in court unless Trump begins to dismantle it.

