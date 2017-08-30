A torn Trump weighs fate of young immigrants

Trump railed against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program during his campaign, slamming it as illegal “amnesty.” But he has changed his tune since the election, calling DACA one of the most difficult issues he’s faced.

Still, activists on both sides of the issue are bracing for the White House to announce as soon as this week that he’ll move to dismantle the program.

He faces a September 5 deadline set by Republican lawmakers who have threatened to challenge the program in court unless Trump begins to dismantle it.