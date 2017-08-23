Gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee finishes second in Appalachian Fair Cattle Show

Dressed in a short-sleeved flannel shirt and blue jeans, Lee quietly won reserve Grand Champion, or second place, during the Hereford female breed competition.

After Lee was handed his ribbon, the announcer revealed Lee’s identity and his intent to run for governor, a bit of information the judge was unaware of during the actual cattle grading — though cameras followed his every step.

Several unaware onlookers were interested in Lee’s aspirations, and once told, one even said he planned to vote for Lee because of his interest in cattle and rural communities.

While he may be new in the political realm, Lee does have a lifetime of experience in raising, preparing and showing cattle for competition.

Lee said he began showing cattle at his first livestock show at 9 years old, although this was the first time he competed at the Appalachian Fair.

“My family has been raising Hereford cattle for 50 years, or more actually,” Lee said.

“My grandfather got into the Hereford cattle business in the early 1960s, and I was very active in livestock programs, like 4-H and others. So I started showing when I was in fourth grade and have shown (cattle) ever since. My children have all shown so I’ve been through decades of it.”

The heifers were judged based on appearance, build and stride among other criteria, but Lee believes the competition revolves around genetics.

Lee said dog shows and horse shows can be entertaining, but cattle shows have an ultimate purpose: improving beef quality.

“The idea is to present your animal in a way that highlights their features. It’s about improving the genetics of beef cattle so that ultimately what ends up on people’s table is improved because of the work from pure-bred genetic Hereford cattle breeders,” Lee said.

“This is about competing to highlight your efforts at improving genetics on your farm. It shows up in your cattle. They put them in the ring and the judge chooses which animal has the best qualities that will ultimately equate to high-quality meat.”

On his own farm in Franklin, Tennessee, Lee tends to nearly 400 Hereford cattle, some with genetic ties that date back to his grandfather’s herd.

The heifer Lee strutted around the showing arena Wednesday actually belonged to Hopkins Ranch of Herefords, a cattle ranch based in Winchester, Tennessee.

With his Rural Road Trip tractor tour across Tennessee currently underway, Lee said it wasn’t logistically possible to bring one of his own cattle to show.

“Being in the Hereford business for many years, you show, buy and sell cattle with each other. I know a lot of people actually here from that,” Lee said.

“So the Hopkins boys, we’ve long shown together. He said he was going to be up at (the Appalachian Fair) and I said, ‘I can’t bring my heifer but I’d sure love to do it with you.’ ”

Jordan Hopkins, owner of the heifer Lee showed, said it was nice to see some of his hard work pay off.

“We’ve always enjoyed showing with Mr. Lee and his family, and we grew up showing with him so it’s always fun,” Hopkins said.

As owner of an 1,100-employee service business, Lee’s campaign has so far been centered around revitalizing and preserving rural Tennessee.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.