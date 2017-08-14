Republican gubernatorial candidates weigh in on Wellmont, Mountain States merger

While the Tennessee primary is a year away, the Tennessee Department of Health is set to decide the merger’s fate by September.

This weekend, three Republican candidates chose to opine on the monumental merger agreement that could forever change health care in Northeast Tennessee.

Businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee both issued statements on Saturday in support of monopolizing health care in Northeast Tennessee, specifically because of the commitments and promises the applicants believe the merger will provide rural communities.

Johnson City Republican candidate Kay White, who first said she thought the merger had already been approved when contacted by a Johnson City Press reporter for this story, took the opposite stand — the same as the Federal Trade Commission — that more competition and a free market is healthy for the economy.

“I thought that it had already been made?” White said before being notified the decision was still pending.

“Well, actually I would most likely say nay (against the merger) because I feel that competition is good. Once they merge and their boards merge, the people are bound by their decisions. They don’t have a choice as to go to this (hospital) or that (hospital). There is no choice.”

Regardless of the result, White said she would support the merger as governor in anyway she could to ensure people receive the highest quality care at the lowest price.

Both Lee and Boyd have traveled the region since launching their respective campaigns, and both claim the majority of constituents they’ve spoken to support merging the region’s two largest hospitals.

One big benefit, according to Lee and Boyd, is the two entities’ commitments, if merged, and the added resources to help deter the spread of opioid addiction.

“At a time when our rural communities are hurting, it is important we take decisive steps to preserve and expand access to care and address the opioid crisis,” Lee wrote in a blog post. “To help accomplish this, particularly in Northeast Tennessee, we should support the not-for-profit merger of the region’s two largest health systems.”

Boyd said the state and the current system have failed to deliver the depth of residential services needed to halt the opioid epidemic.

“I am pleased to learn that the merged health system will also build a new comprehensive residential treatment campus which will rival the best in the nation. That’s a critically needed facility that neither the state nor taxpayers would have to fund, and another direct benefit in our efforts to combat the growing opioid crisis,“ according to a statement from Boyd.

Although he “believes free and fair competition is almost always best,” Boyd said this unique merger would make regional hospitals competitive on a national level, as well as ensure Northeast Tennesseans have continued access to the best healthcare in the nation.

“Tennessee’s rural communities have suffered more than most states with the loss of local hospitals. Nearly a dozen have closed in our state since the inception of Obamacare, and when these hospitals closed, there were few backups for those who needed immediate and affordable healthcare in their local communities,” Boyd said. “But this merger guarantees the continuity and availability of care for many years, and that should be a big plus and relief for residents in this region.”

If the hospitals do not merge and go back on the market, Lee believes it could further limit access under the operation of a “third party.”

“Instead of a dedicated network based in and committed to East Tennessee, we could see out-of-state entities controlling nearly all of the health care in the region, and many times not with the patient in mind,” Lee said.

In a joint statement, Mountain States and Wellmont thanked Boyd and Lee for their positive opinions on the merger.

“The next governor and his administration will be responsible for supervising the COPA, if granted, so the opinions of the candidates for governor are very important,” said the statement, emailed by a spokesperson. “In reading the statements from Randy and Bill, it is easy to conclude they have investigated the proposed merger and have drawn their own conclusions based on the facts. We appreciate the value Randy and Bill place on local governance, preserving access to rural health care, reducing the cost of health care and investing in the health of our population. This is an important development, and we applaud the time they've taken to weigh in on this critical issue for our region.”

The primary election for governor will be held Aug. 2 and the general election will be Nov. 6, 2018.

On July 19, the Tennessee Department of Health held its final public hearing before its Sept. 19 deadline to make a decision on the merger.

The Department of Health will continue accepting comments about the merger while the matter is under consideration. Those can be mailed to: TN Department of Health — COPA, 710 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37243. Emails can be sent to tn.health@tn.gov

Eds. note: This story was updated from the version originally posted to include a statement from the health systems.