Women Matter Northeast Tennessee Hosts SisterReach on August 1

As women’s issues continue to be a topic of debate throughout the nation months after the worldwide Women's Marches, which had millions in attendance, groups like Women Matter Northeast Tennessee and SisterReach have continued their work in spreading awareness on issues that impact the lives of women in East Tennessee and elsewhere.

On Aug. 1, the two groups will meet at Cranberries Cafe, 1904 Knob Creek Road, to discuss issues surrounding “reproductive autonomy.”

Mickii Carter, co-chairwoman of Women Matter and a former Johnson City mayor, said she’s noticed an increase in women’s activism and advocacy since last year. She said the group has been involved in all kinds of campaigns since starting in 2013, including advocacy for victims of sexual assault at East Tennessee State University.

But at this event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., the two groups will mainly focus their discussion on reproductive rights and the stigmas attached to the debate.

“If it affects women, it matters to us — and we try to make sure that it gets addressed,” Carter said. “And reproductive justice is a big issue that affects women.”

According to a press release from Women Matter Chairwoman Ruth Taylor Read, the two advocacy groups aim to dedicate their energies to “removing the shame and stigma that our culture has long attached to sex, sexuality and reproduction.”

“We not only challenge these current views, we are working toward changing this climate which has divided the debate on issues related to sexuality and reproduction,” she said. “In the reproductive issues movement, we present perspectives to counter those who benefit by being extreme and determined to keep women in bondage during their reproductive years.”

Read believes these topics have long been kept in the shadows. She said one of the reasons the group was founded was to foster discussion and debate on issues of sexual autonomy and reproductive rights. In 2017, the group became formally incorporated to continue their work with groups like SisterReach.

“The mission of Women Matter Northeast Tennessee is to advocate for women's interests and raise awareness of issues that impact the lives of women in our community,” she said in a press release. “We cannot ignore the issue of sexuality, and the role sexuality plays in the daily lives of women.”

SisterReach, a similar group of activists from Memphis, was founded in 2011 with the mission of providing comprehensive reproductive and sexual education to women and teens. The advocacy group, which does a lot of work with women of color, often focuses on not only women’s issues, but also their intersections with class and race.

Read believes the two groups can move forward by working to advocate on local and state levels for public policies which “support the reproductive health and rights of all women and youth,” by encouraging public dialogue, civic engagement and faith community engagement.

For more information on Women Matter Northeast Tennessee and other future events, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/womenmatternortheasttn.