Washington County Commissioner Morris officially resigns, 8th District seat now open

Chairman Greg Matherly officially accepted 8th District Commissioner Matthew Morris’ letter of resignation during Monday’s monthly commission meeting, the fourth such resignation in seven months.

Since May 2016, Morris has been deployed in Qatar as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard Reservist.

Prior to his deployment, Morris requested and the Washington County Commission nominated Commissioner Pat Wolfe to be his temporary fill-in until he returned.

But now, according to his letter of resignation, it appears Morris will not be returning to Washington County, leaving his 8th District seat up for grabs.

“Returning home from deployment has been exciting, but the return has also presented many decision points for my family. One of those decisions was based on employment opportunities for my wife and I,” Morris wrote. “After much consideration, we have decided to permanently relocate to the Atlanta area so that she can continue working for her current company, and I can pursue a position I have been offered. The importance of providing for my wife and son has taken priority upon my return, and relocating to Atlanta will provide me employment to do so.

“Therefore, I am officially resigning my seat as the Washington County Commissioner representing District 8. It has been an absolute honor serving with each of you, and I am confident that the Commission will continue to pursue opportunities that will have a long term positive impact on the future of Washington County.”

Morris bested incumbent Ben Bowman in the 2014 election to represent the 8th District along with Steve Light.

“To my constituents in District 8, words cannot express the appreciation I have for the trust you placed in me, and I hope the decisions that I made while serving on the Commission have left you in a better place than before,” Morris wrote.

There is still about 13 months remaining of Morris’ four-year term.

According to the rules, Wolfe won’t automatically fill Morris’ seat, but he could be nominated and then voted in by the commission.

That process took place prior to the formal acceptance of Morris’ letter of resignation, as commissioners selected Suzy Williams to fill Katie Baker’s 4th District seat.

Matherly formally accepted Baker’s letter of resignation during the commission’s June meeting.

Johnson City Mayor David Tomita and City Commissioner Joe Wise both resigned from the Washington County Commission in December after they were elected to serve on Johnson City’s governmental board.

