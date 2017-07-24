Washington County Commission votes in Williams to fill 4th District seat

By Monday evening, Williams held her right hand high while she was sworn in as the newest member of the Washington County Commission.

“I’m going to need to do a lot of research and see what is on the plate that the whole commission wants to address,” Williams said about her agenda.

“I’m going to have to study all this. I didn’t even know I was going to be running until about four days ago. ... I’ve been active in the Republican Women, and they all stepped up and said, ‘We need a candidate.’ I was horrified, but I’m glad I came through.”

Despite Williams’ semi-impromptu notice to run, she easily topped three other candidates who were also vying for the seat former Commissioner Katie Baker, who resigned from the commission in June.

Commissioner Richard Johnson nominated Williams, Commissioner Tom Krieger nominated Josh Culbert, Commissioner Larry England nominated Jodi Jones and Commissioner Lee Chase nominated Tracy Teal.

The nominee who received the least number of votes during a round was eliminated. Once a nominee received at least 13 votes, he or she was declared the winner. Commissioner Paul Stanton was absent from the meeting, leaving just 23 commissioners voting.

Jones was the first to be removed from the group after she received just four votes during the third round of voting. She and Culbert tied for the fewest votes during the first two rounds.

Culbert was next to be eliminated with just three votes in the fourth round and Williams defeated Teal by a 15 to 8 margin during the fifth and final round.

“I’m very flattered and humbled. I’ll give it my best to do a very credible job for all of Washington County, although I will be representing the 4th District,” Williams said.

Growing up in Erwin, Williams attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she earned a degree in science studies.

In 1970, Williams moved back to Upper East Tennessee, choosing to live in Johnson City with her husband Dr. Jack Williams, the current chief of orthopedic services at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home.

“We came here for him to practice orthopedic surgery. We raised four children and finished raising three grandchildren,” Williams said.

Williams is also a 20-year volunteer for the Mountain States Foundation and was a Spirit Award Recipient in 2005.

The newly-minted commissioner admitted she will have plenty to catch up on, including the specifics of the new Boones Creek K-8 school.

Education does appear to be one of Williams’ strong points as she served on the Johnson City Board of Education during the1980s.

“I would like to see the Washington County school board be able to raise the salaries of the teachers there to be competitive with Johnson City. I think that would strengthen education so much. With the new building (it also strengthens it), but the salary of the teachers makes a huge difference.”

Williams replaces Baker as the sole woman on the commission.

Elected during the August 2014 election, Baker was one of the commission’s more progressive voices. She resigned due to the death of her father and other work obligations, Chairman Greg Matherly told the commission during its June meeting.

This wasn’t Jones first attempt at filling a 4th District seat.

In February, Baker nominated Jones to fill David Tomita’s 4th District seat, but she lost the bid to retired 1st Judicial District Chancellor Richard Johnson, who also nominated Williams.

“I’m certainly disappointed. I really do feel that I was the best candidate for the position and I would have really enjoyed representing the people of the 4th District.” said Jones, who earned five speakers’ support during the public comment section of Monday’s meeting.

“Tonight was certainly a testimony to my grit during this whole thing and my commitment to it. I really look forward to hearing what the people of my district might say when a vote comes. I do see myself as an elected official some day, and so my goal is to go ahead and run in the future.”

