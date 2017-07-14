Roe: House ready for health care bill, hopes to pass budget by end of month

Congress, and particularly the House of Representatives, is trying to pack a lot of work into the weeks before the August recess.

“We have had a week that has been a blur for me,” said U.S. Rep. Phil Roe in a conference call with local media on Friday. “We have been so busy.”

National budget

Roe anticipates the House will demonstrate uncommon efficiency on the national budget this year.

“We’re going to shoot for the end of July, which has never happened in my time here, to get all of the appropriations bills done and over to the Senate,” Roe said.

As of Friday morning, Roe said all 12 appropriations bills for the 2018 fiscal year have made it through subcommittee, and seven bills have made it through full committee. The National Defense Authorization Act, which will increase military funding by about $68 billion, was passed by the full House on Friday.

The House Appropriations Committee recently approved $130 million in federal funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission, an appropriation that President Donald Trump originally targeted for elimination in a budget blueprint he released in March, and Roe said the Community Development Block Grant program, which Trump had also targeted for elimination, has also been approved for federal funding.

The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development funding bill includes $2.9 billion for Community Development Block Grants, which rural communities have used to provide housing, build infrastructure and stimulate job growth.

“Our communities really depend on those,” Roe said.

The bill is scheduled for a full committee markup on July 17.

Health Care

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican leaders released a revised version of the Senate health care bill on Thursday.

The bill contains compromises intended to reconcile the differences between the Senate’s more conservative Republicans and the more moderate ones, according to an article published by the New York Times.

A big question mark still hovers over the bill, but Roe said the House is ready to work on it once it has been passed by the Senate.

Roe said that during a regular chairman’s meeting, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he wasn’t going to keep House members in Washington, D.C., if the Senate doesn’t complete their part of the process before the August recess.

“If the Senate goes into August and passes the health care bill, in 72 hours the House will come back,” Roe said. “It’s that simple. We’ll just drop what we’re doing, come back to Washington and take it up. We will take up that health care bill as soon as the ink is dry in the Senate.”

Roe said it has not been decided whether the bill will go under reconciliation in the House after it is passed in the Senate.

Donald Trump Jr.

The revelation that President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., set up a meeting with a woman represented as a Russian lawyer in an attempt to retrieve information damaging to the Clinton campaign has sent shockwaves through the media and the political establishment.

Roe indicated it is still too early to make a judgment call on the matter.

”We have an investigation that’s going on,” Roe said. “That’ll be part of (Special Counsel Robert) Mueller’s investigation, and I think that until that’s completed I really don’t have much to say because I’m not privy to the facts, just like most people are not. ... I think we’ll let Mr. Mueller do his work, and then we’ll find out.”

Independent Payment Advisory Board

A provision Roe has campaigned against since 2010, the Independent Payment Advisory Board was approved as part of the Affordable Care Act as an independent means to control Medicare costs.

“It’s a very bad idea — an unelected board of bureaucrats deciding how Medicare funds are cut or spent,” Roe said.

Roe held a press conference about the board on Thursday. Roe said he has made progress on a bill that would repeal the board. He said the bill now has support from about 240 bipartisan co-sponsors.