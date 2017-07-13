House committee approves funding for Appalachian Regional Commission

The House Appropriations Committee recently approved by voice vote the 2018 fiscal year Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act. The act includes $130 million for the agency, which invested nearly $14.7 million in Tennessee between October 2015 and January 2017.

A representative from the Appalachian Regional Commission said the funding allocated by the House Appropriations Committee is in step with the amount the agency would typically receive from the federal government.

Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., led 13 Republican representatives in writing a letter to the chairman and the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Energy and Water to urge them to fund the commission.

“The ARC is not a typical federal agency,” the letter read. “It is a true commission.”

The letter highlighted accomplishments made by the commission, including the ARC’s support of 662 projects in Appalachia, totaling $175.7 million, between 2015 and 2017.

“We understand the budgetary constraints the subcommittee is facing,” the representatives said in the letter. “We believe this is an important partnership with the states that should be maintained and supported with robust funding.”

The letter mentioned that during the 2017 fiscal year the committee allocated $146 million for the commission.

Congress established the commission in 1965 as a means to bolster the economic development of the Appalachian region. At the time, one in three Appalachians lived in poverty and the per capita income in the region was 23 percent lower than the national average, according to the ARC website.

According to an info sheet from the ARC, the $14.7 million investment in Tennessee by the organization between October 2015 and January 2017 included $3.9 million in work force readiness initiatives; $6 million in critical infrastructure, including broadband, transportation and water systems; $2.5 million in natural and cultural assets; and $2.3 million in additional resources.

The ARC has also been a longstanding investor in LaunchTN, an organization that facilitates entrepreneurship in the state. Over the past four years, LaunchTN has created more than 1,300 jobs and aided more than $1 billion in additional venture investment in the state.

At a more local level, the ARC was also involved in extending Interstate 26 through Northeast Tennessee and offering assistance to citizens in Erwin affected by the closure of the CSX train yard.

Trump’s budget blueprint also proposed a $3 billion cut to the Community Development Block Grant program, which rural communities use to provide housing, build infrastructure and stimulate job growth.

Roe said the ARC funding now must be approved by the full House of Representatives. The Senate Appropriations Committee will also have to agree on a recommended funding level.

“I will continue working to ensure adequate funding for ARC is included in FY18,” Roe said in a statement emailed to the Press.