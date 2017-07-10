Gubernatorial candidate explains reason for running during Johnson City visit

This time it was Middle Tennessee native Bill Lee, who modestly took the stump to state his case for becoming Tennessee’s next governor.

Prior to his speech, Lee spoke to the Johnson City Press about his motivation to run for the state’s highest office and expounded on issues near and dear to his campaign.

Losing his wife

At just 40 years old, Lee lost his wife of 16 years after she was killed during a horse-riding accident on his family farm.

Throughout his visit to 95 counties in 95 days, Lee has persistently shared that story of heartbreak, not for sympathy, but to show how being a Christian has helped reshaped his life following the tragedy.

“I had four young kids in the middle of my career, but the Lord is a redeemer,” Lee said.

“He took that really difficult part of my life and he transformed me. He really changed the way I look at everything in my life. I changed the way I looked at my business, I changed the way I looked at my family, my future and caused me to engage in things that I felt like were life-changing for other people.”

Splitting time harvesting cattle and operating a 1,100-employee business, Lee joins Randy Boyd as the second GOP gubernatorial candidate to seek office without any public office experience.

In 1992, Lee took the helm of his grandfather’s company, Lee Co., which provides plumbing, HVAC and electrical at-home services and generates about $225 million in annual revenue.

Reaction to IMPROVE Act

Lee had few criticisms for his potential predecessor, Gov. Bill Haslam, but he appear unsatisfied with the two-term Republican’s signature legislation, the IMPROVE Act, which aims to fund a backlog of statewide transportation projects.

“We’ve had great leadership for a long time in this state,” Lee said. “In regard to the IMPROVE Act, I’d likely done that differently. I think our infrastructure is really important, but I’m a low-tax guy and would do everything I could to keep taxes down.”

Rather than increase gasoline and diesel-fuel taxes, Lee suggested he may have sided with using existing revenue to fund road projects.

Rejuvenating rural Tennessee

Since embarking on his 95-day trip, Lee has made revitalizing rural Tennessee a focus of his early campaign.

“One of the things that I have come to realize in my travels and developed a particular interest in is small towns and rural communities across our state,” Lee said.

“I grew up in an agricultural family with a rural background. As I’ve traveled the state, I believe we’re just one generation away from losing a way of life in small town and rural Tennessee that if we lose that, we’ll regret it.”

Lee attributed the deterioration of small-town life to a failing public education system and drug addiction.

“I believe that we have, for a couple of decades, not put the required emphasis on vocational, technical and agricultural education in our public school system, and it’s created a workforce development issue in rural communities that creates a joblessness issue,” the 57-year-old said.

“The issues involving rural Tennessee are complex and there are many. Part of them is that education and joblessness issue. The other is this opioid-addiction issue that is really a hopelessness issue in one respect. It’s also a public safety issue. The next governor’s No. 1 crisis, I believe, will be the opioid addiction problem.”

Public safety

For nearly 20 years, Lee has been involved with Nashville-based Men of Value, a prison mentoring and ministry program.

“I’ve been working with a man for seven years through a re-entry program that intervenes in men’s lives a year before they get out and then helps with transitional housing and job placement,” Lee said.

If elected, Lee said he’d like to establish similar mentoring programs across the state.

“Programs like that could be scaled up and brought to bear on the entire corrections system,” Lee said. “My focus is on re-entry. There is a great deal of work being done on sentencing reform and the entry side of corrections, but on the reentry side, we have a lot of opportunity to save both people and money.”

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.