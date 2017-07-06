Haslam visits Stoney Creek's A.D. Fletcher Store

Haslam kicked off a statewide campaign to tout his IMPROVE Act, which became law on July 1, reducing the sales tax on food by 20 percent, while raising the tax on gas and diesel.

Haslam emphasized that IMPROVE is the largest tax cut in the state's history and when it is fully implemented, it will cut more than $500 million annually, bringing the total amount of tax cuts by the Haslam administration to more than $800 million.

While the tax cuts will lower costs for food, the tax on gas will be increased to provide funds for road maintenance, but Haslam said about 30 percent of gas taxes and 40 percent of diesel taxes will be paid by out-of-state motorists who are passing through Tennessee.

He said that will mean Tennessee taxpayers will have their burden for maintaining the roads shared by these other motorists who use Tennessee roads.

Sonny Fletcher, co-owner of A.D. Fletcher's Store, said IMPROVE impacts his business in both ways, both raising gas prices and lowering food costs, but he said the major part of his business is the sale of groceries.

The store is in the district of Rep. John Holsclaw, who was an ally of the governor on the IMPROVE Act. Holsclaw said that while most of his constituents will feel the lower costs of groceries, the most visible impact for them will come in 2018, when a major reconstruction of Elk Avenue and Broad Street will take place, starting at Grindstaff Motors and ending at Food City.