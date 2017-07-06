Gov. Haslam makes his pitch for IMPROVE in conservative stronghold

Haslam and his retinue stopped at A.D. Fletcher's Store near the head of Stoney Creek around lunchtime Thursday. A small crowd of Stoney Creek residents and local politicians greeted the governor.

The governor played to the strongly conservative nature of his audience by emphasizing that IMPROVE is a net tax cut for Tennesseans and results in tax savings for average Tennessee families.

With Eastman Chemical Company just a few mountain ridges to the northwest, Haslam also emphasized the importance of the tax cuts for manufacturers.

Haslam said that when IMPROVE is fully implemented, it will cut more than $500 million in taxes annually, bringing the total amount of tax cuts by the Haslam administration to more than $800 million.

The main features of IMPROVE are:

•A 6-cent per gallon tax increase on gasoline, implemented over the next three years;

•A 10-cent per gallon tax increase on diesel, implemented over the next three years;

•A $5 increase in annual car registrations;

•A reduction in the sales tax on groceries from 5 percent to 4 percent;

•A $113 million reduction in business taxes on manufacturers.

The decision by Haslam to bring his statewide message to the head of Stoney Creek is not an unusual one for a state politician. Store co-owner Sonny Fletcher said state leaders have been making the trek to his store since Lamar Alexander’s first campaign for governor.

Fletcher said Alexander returned several times to the store over the past 40 years, including a stop while walking across the state and a stop just a year or so ago as a U.S. senator.

Fletcher said state leaders who have followed in Alexander's footsteps have included Gov. Ned McWherter.

Of course, the store has always been an important stop for candidates running for Congress from the 1st District. Fletcher said Jimmy Quillen was frequent visitor, as well as Bill Jenkins and Phil Roe.

Ralph Cole represented the district in the Tennessee House of Representatives for a decade and Fletcher said he was a frequent visitor. The Stoney Creek Highway that runs by the store now bears the name of Cole and his brother, Rondal.

Current state Rep. John Holsclaw said he enjoys the Fletcher's hot dogs and bologna sandwiches. Holsclaw said he became a supporter of Haslam's IMPROVE Act when he learned that it would place more of the burden of maintaining the state's highways on those users from outside the state. He said he was also impressed with the 20-percent cut in food taxes.

Fletcher will see both the increases and decreases in taxes caused by IMPROVE. He has a grocery store and sells gas and diesel. He said the most important part of his business is the sale of groceries, and although the store is the size of a contemporary convenience store, it has an amazing variety of groceries.

"We try to keep a good selection," Fletcher said.

The store was founded in 1923 by his father, A.D. Fletcher. Sonny and Betty have continued the business all these years and are preparing their son, John, to be the third generation of Fletchers to provide groceries and gas for the community.