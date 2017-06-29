Republican Tim Burchett mulls bid for US House or Senate

But the former Republican state senator tells WBIR-TV that he hasn’t made up his mind whether he’ll run for the House or the Senate.

If it’s the Senate, he’d likely have to challenge incumbent Sen. Bob Corker in the Republican primary. The former Chattanooga mayor hasn’t said whether he will run again next year, but he is widely expected to make bid for a third term in the Senate.

Burchett lives in the 2nd Congressional District that is represented by Republican Rep. John J. “Jimmy” Duncan Jr., who won the seat in 1988 after the death of his father, who had served in Congress since 1964.