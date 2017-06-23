What will be Ramsey’s next job? Lobbying

The retired lawmaker told a Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) legislative luncheon on Thursday that he’ll be lobbying for Realtors and others.

Ramsey, a Blountville Republican who served as lieutenant governor and speaker of the Tennessee Senate for 10 years, noted a ban on him lobbying state lawmakers expires in November.

“I’ll be working for you,” Ramsey told NETAR members.

Ramsey, a Realtor and auctioneer, said he’s been hired as a member of the Nashville-based Farrar and Bates law firm headed up by his old friend, Tennessee Association of Realtors lobbyist Russ Farrar.

When asked why he isn’t establishing his own lobbying firm, Ramsey responded: “I don’t want the responsibilities or overhead. I think I can work with someone every day and Russ is that person. He already has a client list … have you seen the price of rentals in Nashville?”

