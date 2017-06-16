Roe talks Scalise shooting during Thursday conference call

“I woke up early this morning — 4 o’clock or so, 4:30 — and couldn’t get back to sleep because of my friend,” Roe said, referring to Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana. “I know his wife and his two kids. It’s very personal.”

At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on Republican politicians during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, wounding five people, including Scalise, the majority whip and the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives. The gunman, James Hodgkinson from Illinois, was a supporter of then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during the 2016 election and was a vocal critic of the Republican Party.

Hodgkinson died after a shootout with police.

In a conference call with local media on Thursday morning, Roe touched on a number of subjects, including recent legislative developments on Capitol Hill, the Republican health care bill and the shooting Wednesday.

“As much as you hate to say it, it was politically motivated, and the man clearly sought out Republicans and tried to kill them, so not a good day,” he said.

Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-South Carolina, told CNBC a man walked up to him before the shooting to ask if the congressmen practicing in the field were Republicans or Democrats. According to CNBC, Duncan and colleague Rep. Ron DeSantis, R- Florida, believe that, after seeing pictures of Hodgkinson, it was the same man who had approached Duncan earlier.

Roe was not at the practice on Wednesday. He was participating in a radio interview that morning when he saw the news on the TV.

“I was just shocked, and I wanted to get off as fast as I could and find out what happened,” he said.

Hodgkinson reportedly shot at congressmen and aides from behind a fence near the third-base dugout.

“I think God must’ve had somebody lock that gate because I have no idea how many people would have been killed if Steve Scalise and his security detail hadn’t been there,” Roe said. “It could’ve been 15 or 20 people.”

Scalise had a security detail with him Wednesday because of his high ranking status in the House leadership. Although he believes there will be some debate on the topic and possibly more precautions taken in the future, Roe doesn’t think every member of Congress needs a security detail, but he does anticipate there could be some debate about whether congressmen should be allowed to carry firearms in Washington.

During the call on Thursday, Roe had nothing but praise for Scalise.

“Steve is the whip, but you don’t feel like you’ve been whipped after you talk to him,” Roe said.

Scalise was shot in the hip and is in critical condition. President Donald Trump said Scalise, who went into surgery for the third time on Thursday, was “in some trouble.”

Republican health care bill

The House already passed the American Health Care Act, expected to replace the Affordable Care Act, and senators are deliberating on a bill of their own behind closed doors, a rare approach to crafting legislation, according to a report by NBC News.

According to reports by national media outlets, Trump recently told GOP senators that the House health care bill was “mean” and he hoped the senate would draft a more generous piece of legislation.

Although the bill is out of the hands of the House, Roe said he recently talked about it with a group of senators, including Republicans Steve Daines from Montana and Jerry Moran from Kansas, who were on their way to an appropriations meeting.

“I told them, ‘What you guys are doing is hard,’ ” Roe said. “ ‘We had a hard time doing it in the House. It’s not easy.’ ”

Despite the difficulties, Roe believes the Senate will get it done.

“I honestly believe they see the significance of it, the need for it,” he said. “If you look around our state right now and look around the country, the ACA, at least the individual market part, the small business part, is falling apart. I mean, it’s not going to work in most places, so it’s not a question of ‘if,’ it’s, ‘we have to do something and what’s it going to be?’ So, let’s give them the time to do it, and I think they will.”

VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act

Roe was pleased by the recent passage of the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, which received Congressional approval on Tuesday.

“(Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin) said the thing he needed the most for beginning to reform and reshape the VA is this accountability bill,” said Roe, who has been working on the legislation for several years.

The bill aims to increase accountability at Veteran Affairs hospitals and protect whistleblowers who reveal questionable activity. The bill also allows VA employees to be fired for poor performance or misconduct.

Trump, who on the campaign trail vowed to fire VA employees who “let our veterans down,” is expected to sign the bill.

Roe said that although the bill was revised a bit in the senate after receiving initial approval by the House, it passed in the House again with a margin of more than 300 votes.

Press Senior Reporter Becky Campbell contributed reporting.