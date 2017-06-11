Ask a woman: local women give their perspectives on sexism

But when it comes to misogyny, activists say men can find simple answers to the questions raised in these debates simply by asking women in their community what they experience on a daily basis — without responding defensively.

While it is true men face their own challenges as well, women do face unique social obstacles and challenges that are distinct from the experiences of men.

Heather McClellan, a local woman who works in Johnson City, said her experiences in the workplace often remind her of the social and cultural problem of sexism and the attitudes that come with it. Though it is often subtle rather than overt, she said she notices it often in her life, like many other local women.

“I work in a lawn mower shop and men often ask me to get someone who knows what they are talking about to speak to them,” McClellan said. “It's super frustrating. I have worked there for five years. The older I get the more condescending it seems when a man comes in and says, ‘Sweetheart are there any men back there I can talk to?’ ”

According to Dr. Amber Kinser, who leads the communications department at East Tennessee State University where she teaches gender communication, women seem to experience these types of “micro-aggressions” all the time, and though many say it isn’t out of malicious intent, it can make for a lot of frustration in the workplace.

“There are certainly assumptions about women’s knowledge about topics that are associated with masculinity,” Kinser said. “We also have a cultural issue of women not being seen as figures of authority. Their ideas in the workplace do not seem to carry the same weight, even when they are the same idea.

“Whether or not men mean to do it isn’t really the point,” Kinser said.

According to a 2015 study by the Pew Research Center on the wage gap between men and women, women made about 83 percent of the money made by men at the same jobs, on average. But the ways in which women experience male behavior toward them in a simple interpersonal context is more subtle, according to Kinser.

“In some ways, the way sexism looks now is more casual because people can’t always spot it. I sometimes see it in my job,” Kinser said. “If I ask for certain things, I know my requests are being seen differently than my male colleagues.”

Lynette Hawkins, a local woman who has also experienced these types of things in the workplace, has noticed some of the same things McClellan has experienced.

“I often feel this in the workplace because some older men will act like they don't trust or believe what me or other women have to tell them, but when a male associate who might not even be as experienced or on a job level beneath mine comes in to diffuse the situation, they will take the male’s word, often the same thing we just told them, over ours,” Hawkins said.

Kinser said this type of thing happens all the time due to the assumption the ideas of male speakers carry more weight.

But such dynamics are not limited to the workplace either, according to McClellan.

“It's really strange, honestly. I notice most young men feel women owe them things. Sex, mostly,” McClellan said. “But even conversation. If I don't reply to a message from a man I don't know, they usually send me more messages or say they didn't want to talk to me anyway. Honestly, why do they feel the world owes them something?

“Feminism is such a threat that they dedicate entire websites to talking about how they've been wronged by women, or denied sex they thought they were owed,” she added.

And McClellan isn’t the only woman who sees it this way.

Kendal Marzocchi, who now lives in Murfreesboro, said this feeling of resentment is something she noticed as young as a teenager when she was spending her time in Northeast Tennessee.

“When I was younger and interacting with young men, I could sense resentment from them (boys) all the time. I think a lot of it had to do with puberty hormones, and the way they were raised to view women. In essence, I felt like a thing to be had, like property,” Marzocchi said. “And if I practiced my personal autonomy and didn't allow certain behaviors, I was looked down on.

“It was like they had these expectations of how I was supposed to be, and when I didn't conform to those expectations, I was the ‘bad guy.’ I never really felt like I was viewed as a human being deserving of respect.”

Ashlyn Pierce, from Elizabethton, said she experiences a lot of subtle sexism outside the workplace and even within the dynamics of the family.

“In family settings, the men get more respect and are listened to — even if what I said was right. I also was raised to do the chores when my brothers were allowed to play video games and stuff,” Pierce said. “I'm the only girl, so my family expects me to give them grandchildren regardless of the fact that both my brothers are married and engaged.”

Kinser said behavior such as this has a lot to do with the culture in which men and women are raised.

“It isn’t surprising to note that women also hold sexist ideas, given the culture we’ve all grown up in,” Kinser said. “That socialization impacts how both women and men act.”

She said it is this socialization that dictates who gets to be assertive and who doesn’t.

But even men can experience these types of dynamics, according to Jordan Galyon, from Kingsport.

“I feel like I'm expected to know about sports and cars, know how to do manual labor, be ripped to shreds, have a car, have a big penis, not to cry, give myself alcohol poisoning for fun, never run away from a fight and a whole list of requirements to be considered ‘a man,’ ’’ Galyon said. “To me, none of it really makes sense.”

Despite negative socialization and the problems that often arise between men and women, Marzocchi said she believes these types of behaviors can be corrected. She said people who have kids need to teach their sons to respect their female peers as early as possible.

“As a mother of a daughter, I can only hope that families encourage the boys that my child will eventually be around to be respectful and not look at girls as a thing to obtain,” Marzocchi said.

“I think it would honestly make the world a better place if the importance of keeping that aspect under control were recognized. There’s nothing wrong with teaching boys and young men to have some self control.

I think it would make a lot of girls grow up to feel safer and more confident.”