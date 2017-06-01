Corker comments on Paris accords, Trump relationship and health care overhaul

When asked his prediction on the president’s Paris accord decision, Corker nonchalantly put his square-framed glasses on, picked up his phone and scrolled through his messages, checking to see if the White House had personally contacted him about the news of the day.

“I was just looking to see if I got a text from the White House itself, just about where they are (on the Paris accords),” Corker casually said.

Paris Climate Agreement

Before the announcement, Corker articulated the benefits and hindrances of the deal President Barack Obama brokered in September.

As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Corker said he had two conversations with Trump on Tuesday about the Paris agreement.

“The Paris accord is not a treaty. It was not sent to the Senate. The stipulations, each country put in place their own stated objectives or what they were going to adhere to themselves. Every country did their own,” Corker said.

He also mentioned that China’s exclusive deal stated emission reductions would not begin until 2030.

“They’re going to continue to grow their emissions until that point in time,” Corker said.

“President Obama laid out a very aggressive reduction in carbon emittance here in our country. It is non-binding. There are no financial penalties. There’s no financial obligations by our country.

“But the problem they’re wrestling with is that domestically there are groups that could sue the federal government over the fact the Paris accord is in place and stop a lot of projects from being undertaken. That’s the dilemma they’re dealing with.”

Corker said he genuinely understands the international ramifications if the United States withdraws from the agreement, but he does believe there is a willingness on the White House’s side to reconsider the U.S.’s participation in the agreement on different terms.

A big part of the Republican’s role on the Senate panel, since Trump was elected, is giving assurances to world leaders and diplomats, and it’s something he’ll likely be doing in the coming weeks following the White House’s choice to leave the agreement.

“We’ve had more prime ministers, foreign ministers (and) defense ministers coming to our office than ever before, and a big part of our role has been giving reassurance as to what America’s role in the world will be and adding some nuance to some things that are publicly said,” Corker said. “There is no doubt, should the president decide to withdraw, there will be international backlash. But again, the real question is how does he communicate that? I mean in fairness, the standards that Obama laid out are probably unachievable for our country.”

Relationship with Trump

Once regarded as a top candidate for secretary of state, Corker has maintained close ties to the White House, despite the increasing turmoil within its ranks.

Quick to publicly withhold judgement on the White House’s alleged scandals, Corker appears to have secure access to the president’s ear.

“We have a very warm relationship. I’ve never dealt with a more embracing administration,” Corker said.

“I don’t want to pat myself on the shoulder saying this, but I’ve had inordinate amounts of conversation with (Trump) and input, and I do know how he thinks,” the second-term Republican said. “I know how he evaluates things and I’ve learned over time the best way to influence that, which is an incredible privilege for me to be in a place to do, and I know the people who work around him are learning the same. He’s very unique.”

Corker said that although Trump’s disregard, especially on Twitter, can come back to bite him, his brashness is part of why he garnered so much support during the 2016 election.

“You think about where the American people are, they’re so frustrated in Washington, D.C., and so frustrated in all the regulatory processes, frustrated that in some cases, the rest of the world takes advantage of us. And they do,” the South Carolina native said. “He speaks in a manner — yes, it can be offensive to public policy wonks and people in the diplomatic arenas. On the other hand, he gives voice to people that have such frustrations where our nation finds itself.”

Health Care Overhaul

Corker said he’s been actively involved in Senate’s process of crafting new health care legislation.

“The meetings have been very substantive. They haven’t been politically oriented. It’s been all about dealing with real problems that people here have and across the country. I hope we’re able to develop consensus around a product that will be very helpful for people across our country,” Corker said.

Corker said he believes the Senate’s adaptation of the healthcare bill will better benefit all families.

“I do think the Senate will tilt more so toward making sure that lower-to-middle income citizens have the ability to actually purchase plans,” Corker said. “One of the fallacies of the House plan was there really wasn’t enough tax credits to actually allow people to buy health care. So the Senate will try to overcome that deficiency.”

Personally, Corker hopes the Senate bill will prioritize Medicaid reform, something he became familiar with while serving as Tennessee’s finance commissioner prior to becoming mayor of Chattanooga.

One of the big pieces of it, I hope, is Medicaid reform,” Corker said. “One of the problems with Medicaid is it really is so confining on governors as far as their ability to serve their own citizens. What I think you’ll see in the Senate is giving tremendous flexibility to governors so that those dollars can be used in a fashion that serves their own citizens much better.”

Corker said the Senate version of the bill should be released within a couple weeks so it can be debated publicly.

