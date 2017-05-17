Nazi symbol painted on Tweetsie Trail

The recent vandalism happened near the jurisdictional line between Johnson City and Elizabethton at Tweetsie Trail’s Milligan Depot.

Ralph Johnston, a Piney Flats resident who frequently takes his bike out to the trail, reported that noticed a swastika spray painted on the ground nearby the depot on Tuesday. He said he hoped for legal action and reached out to Johnson City Police Department. Johnston provided pictures of the graffito.

“I took these pictures and rode my bike directly to the Johnson City Police Department. I showed them the pictures and informed them where they were taken,” Johnston said. “They were aghast at the pictures but I was informed the location was not in their jurisdiction.”

The location of the vandalism was discovered in Elizabethton’s jurisdiction, though local police could not be reached for comment.

This isn’t the first time vandalism has happened at the park, but it is the first time a swastika has appeared. In 2014, nearly two pounds of roofing nails were discovered at the Tweetsie Trail trailhead parking lot on Alabama Street. Despite these situations, officials say this type of thing is rare.

As infrequent as it is, it is still disheartening for Tweetsie Trail lovers.

Dan Schumaier, chairman of the Tweetsie Trail Task Force, considered this an unpleasant surprise and said instances like this have not happened much at the trail.

“There are jerks everywhere who do this sort of thing,” Schumaier said. “But we’ve usually had very little problems at the trail.”

Though it is unclear when this first appeared on the trail, it was first reported on Tuesday. According to Phil Pindzola, Director of Public Works, the graffito has since been cleaned up.

“I haven’t noticed a lot of things like this happen, though this is one of the bigger incidents that have happened at the trail,” Pindzola said.

Pindzola went on to say he was proud of the the community that works to help police the area and keep a lookout for things such as the recent vandalism. He said it is people like Johnston who help maintain the trail.

“We’ve got a lot of people involved in keeping the trail clean,” Pindzola said.

Graffiti has been a subject of concern in Johnson City in recent years. In 2015, racist vandalism and graffiti were found at Founders Park and the old General Mills building on West Walnut Street. The mill’s graffiti troubles continued until redevelopment began earlier this year.

Last October, Science Hill High School was vandalized with obscene graffiti, which some students had reported also included racial epithets.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the increase in hate incidents and displays of hostility toward marginalized groups in general have been part of a larger national trend.

At Texas A&M, white supremacist organizations recently shocked students after posting fliers promoting blatant racism.