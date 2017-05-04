Roe: 'I think this will be a huge improvement' over Obamacare

“You have to maintain and increase coverage for people. … You have to lower the cost of insurance for people who actually get care,” Roe, R-Tenn., said. “We need to look at how we improve outcomes that patients have. I think we’ve met all of the objections. It was an interesting process with a lot of people involved. … I think this will be a huge improvement.”

One amendment would allow states to waive essential health benefits, age rating, and community rating. Health insurers would not be allowed to deny coverage or discriminate based on gender or limit access based on preexisting conditions. States must explain how the waiver will reduce average premiums for patients, increase enrollment for residents, stabilize the state’s health insurance market, stabilize premiums for individuals living with preexisting conditions or increase patients’ health care plan options.

