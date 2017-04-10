Jonesborough BMA updates sexual harassment, discrimination policies

The changes to the town’s sexual harassment policy established a more clear process of filing a complaint in addition to clarifying the investigation process of a sexual harassment complaint. According to the new policy, someone who wishes to file a sexual harassment complaint must do so in writing before an investigation can begin.

In the new policy, the complainant must include the name of the alleged offender, the specific nature and dates of the harassment including, how long it had gone on, any employment action taken against the individual, possible witnesses to the harassment, history of any reports by the complainant and “any names or circumstances in which another Town employee has experienced similar sexual harassment.”

“Without a written statement, there is too much subjectivity or interpretation that may not actually be accurate and the complaint can be changed,” an agenda item presented to the board and members of the press stated.

In addition, the new policy adds language to expand the potential investigations of sexual harassment cases from the chief of police, who was deemed the sole investigator under the old policy unless the claims were against the chief, to include anyone the town administrator appoints to investigate sexual harassment cases.

“The town administrator may choose an alternate investigator, including some qualified person outside the employment of the town if the administrator determines it is in the town’s best interest to obtain outside assistance,” the new policy reads. “In the event the sexual harassment complaint is filed against the Police Chief or a member of the police department, the investigation may be carried out by the operations manager, the town administrator, or a designee appointed by the town administrator.”

The board also approved mandated updates to the town’s discrimination policies. The updated policy, included in the packet given to the press, adds some more specific language to the town’s Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Board members, Town Administrator Bob Browning and Town Attorney Jim Wheeler convened for an executive session, the purpose of which was not clear to the audience, after the meeting before reporters could reach them for comment on the updated policies.

