Annual Carter County Legislative Breakfast set

This year’s breakfast will be held Friday, March 24, at 7:30 a.m. at the Main Campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton in the Watauga Industrial Park.

Chamber Director Tonya Stevens said the speakers will include U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, state Sen. Rusty Crowe, state Rep. Tim Hill, state Rep. John Holsclaw Jr., Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey and Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander. There will also be field office speakers from legislators who are not able to attend.

Stevens said the event is sponsored by Snap-on Tools, International Paper, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton, and Fatz Cafe Catering.

Stevens said tickets are on sale now. They are $25 each and may be purchased at the Chamber, 500 U.S. Highway 19E. Tickets may also be purchased online.