Roe discusses position on migrant ban, Republican retreat

An apparent lack of communication between President Donald Trump’s administration and the House of Representatives regarding the seven-country migration ban didn’t sit well with most legislators.

“They got the message loud and clear,” Roe said. “I think (the liaison) was saying, there would be more consultation from here on.”

Along with most federal government officials, Sen. Bob Corker, top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations committee, said he first learned about the executive order through the media.

In summary, Trump’s executive order restricted immigrants and refugees from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia until officials determine a stronger vetting process.

“What they did, they should have vetted a little better. And we should never use a religious test to get into this country. I think that is wrong,” Roe said.

While admitting the implementation could have been smoother, Roe said he did support the foundation of the executive order.

“Extreme vetting means we find out who these people are as best we can before they get in here. I completely agree with that. Will there be some hiccups with it? Yeah, there are, but is the policy the right thing to do? The answer is yes,” Roe said.

As far the executive action’s indefinite ban on Syrian refugees, Roe claimed the Trump administration’s approach didn’t stray far from President Barack Obama’s administration.

Between 2012 and 2014, 172 Syrian refugees resettled in the United States, according to data from the Migration Policy Institute. In 2015, the number of Syrians refugees resettling in the U.S. increased to 1,682 and in 2016, it jumped up to 12,587, at the height of the country’s civil war.

“All of a sudden, (Obama) says in 2016 we are going to let 13,000 people in here. Well, there is no way in the world we can vet 13,000 people. So I think the Trump administration has not done anything any different than the Obama administration as far as Syria is concerned and thank goodness he didn’t,” Roe added.

According to data compiled by the CATO Institute, 16 people from those seven Muslim-majority countries included in the ban either committed or were convicted of a terrorist attack on American soil between 1975 and 2015, but none of those instances resulted in a murder.

Overall, Roe said Trump’s first 11 days in office had been “brisk.”

“I think he’s doing what he said he was going to do. I think that’s exactly what he told the people who voted for him,” Roe said.

Outlining last week’s Republican gathering in Philadelphia, Roe said it was the best retreat he had attended in eight years and included speakers Peyton Manning and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“What we talked about at the retreat was the first 200 days of the Trump administration,” Roe said.

The main topics discussed among the GOP hierarchy were national security, replacing the Affordable Care Act and tax reform. Leaders also touched upon the subject of infrastructure and Veterans Affairs.

Strategizing how to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act, Roe said Republicans had decided on three techniques.

“No. 1 is the reconciliation budget agreement that we passed two weeks ago. It will be the vehicle we use to repeal some of it,” Roe explained. “No. 2, there are 1,300 ‘may’ and ‘shalls’ that the secretary (of Health and Human Services) can do in the Affordable Care Act. Last will be the legislative (changes).”

Roe said the total process of replacing Obamacare would likely take a few years, and Republicans intend to have just as many people insured.

