No ban, no wall: Protesters stand against Trump's policies

Over the course of 2 1/2 hours, more than 100 people joined with their voices mixing in chants and signs pressing toward the sky. The protest follows the president’s executive order last week that bans refugees and citizens from seven Muslim majority nations.

“We’re standing up to the lack of democratic process and the right to individual liberties, because I feel like that’s what’s being challenged right now by the Trump administration,” protester Susan Stanford said. “With his executive orders, he is bypassing the checks and balances of our separation of power of Congress, bypassing going through normal protocol to pass such decisive orders such as immigration reform. That should go through Congress.”

As more activists arrived throughout the protest, the line of people stretched down either side of the intersection. A couple of counter-protesters circled the group with Confederate flags and Trump campaign signs. Another counter-protestor held a sign reading “protect our borders” and “USA love it or leave it.”

The counter-protester, Maria Whitehead, said the events of 9/11 had opened her eyes, and that she advocates for Trump’s policies on immigration out of the need for safety for the nation.

“I just want to show that there’s two sides to every story,” Whitehead said, adding that she didn’t mind standing alone. “I love the U.S.A. and Donald Trump has done a lot already. I am for the president.”

A few protesters, including Miera Yasin, trekked to the other side of the road to speak with Whitehead. After a brief conversation about free speech and border control, Yasin told Whitehead that they were sisters in God’s eyes, and the two embraced before parting.

“I just wanted to spread the love and show her that not all Muslims are bad,” Yasin said. “I think that true Muslims would be out here spreading love.”

