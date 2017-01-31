The Latest: Trump nominates Gorsuch to Supreme Court

8:04 p.m.

President Donald Trump has nominated federal appeals judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

The 49-year-old Gorsuch has served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver since 2006, after being appointed by President George W. Bush. He once worked at the Supreme Court as a law clerk.

If approved by the Senate, Gorsuch would take the seat left vacant since Justice Antonin Scalia died last year. Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee for the seat, saying the choice should go Obama’s successor.

He would be the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991 at age 43.

Trump made the announcement Tuesday in a prime-time address from the White House.

7:55 p.m.

Congressional leaders, White House staff and President Donald Trump’s family members are gathering in the East Room for his Supreme Court announcement.

The event has drawn top congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Trump’s former rival, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Trump’s oldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, are also on-hand. As is Tony Perkins of the conservative Family Research Council.

Trump’s announcement has taken on the quality of a reality television show, with days of anticipation.

Trump is scheduled to make his announcement in a televised address at 8 p.m.