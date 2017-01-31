Stoney Creek commissioners plan town hall meeting

The meeting has been organized by the three members of the Carter County Commission from the 1st District — Willie Campbell, Buford Peters and Robert Acuff.

The commissioners said the meeting’s purpose “is to give voters and citizens of the district an opportunity to voice their opinions relating to the County Commission and issues that are in deliberation. These include the status of the Carter County budget and process, the governor’s proposed increase in the gas tax, concerns on funding for education and schools, health and welfare, highway issues and other items folks want to talk about.”

This will be the second time the commissioners have held a town hall meeting. Last year, the commissioners conducted a meeting at Unaka High School.

“We will be there to listen and answer questions,” the commissioners said of the upcoming meeting.