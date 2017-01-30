8 ETSU students from countries under immigration ban already on campus when Trump's executive order came down

There are eight current East Tennessee State University students from either Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen or Iraq.

“We’re glad they were on campus already,” said ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith Monday.

Had those students not already been in the United States when President Donald Trump’s executive order “Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States” came about, they would have been disallowed from returning. In essence, the executive order bans people from those seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S. for three months.

The order also suspends the U.S.’s current refugee program for 120 days, to allow for an extensive vetting process. This effort seeks to accomplish Trump’s goal of keeping radical Islamic terrorists out of the country, a campaign promise.

ETSU, and its various departments, has made itself fully available to these students should they have any questions or need help during this situation, Smith said. No faculty or staff members are from those Muslim-majority countries, he confirmed, nor could the university break down where each of those students is from.

At some point, the university would like to hear from those students, Smith said, but he said they’re giving them the time and support they need.

Milligan College does not have any international students from those countries.

The list of issues related to the specific executive order continues to grow. As of Monday afternoon, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Council on American Islamic Relations and the state of Washington were among the organizations suing Trump over the immigration order. Protests across the country have also taken place at major airports, where hundreds of travelers caught in the air when the order went into effect were detained for hours.

Kingsport’s Basim Abdul-Karim, a practicing Muslim, spoke about the seriousness of the executive order, which, he says, looks a lot like the first steps taken in Germany in the 1930s.

“It's eerily similar — with the nationalism and blaming the country's troubles on one group of people,” Abdul-Karim said.

After this “extreme vetting” process, Abdul-Karim said the registration of all Muslims could come next, and then they could be rounded up and put in concentration camps.

“It doesn’t seem so far-fetched to fear,” he said.

Abdul-Karim drives a vehicle with the word “Allah” as a window decal. Though he’s not removed it from his vehicle, he fears it might make him a target, and said he wouldn’t be surprised to come out and find his window was smashed.

And his fear, he said, is warranted. Abdul-Karim said the last time he was quoted in the Johnson City Press discussing Islam, he was reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and received a visit from two agents shortly afterward.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.

Previously reported:

There are seven current East Tennessee State University students from either Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen or Iraq.

“We’re glad they were on campus already,” said ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith Monday.

Had those students not already been in the United States when President Donald Trump’s executive order “Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States” came about, they would have been disallowed from returning. In essence, the executive order bans people from those seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S. for three months.

The order also suspends the U.S.’s current refugee program for 120 days, to allow for an extensive vetting process. This effort seeks to accomplish Trump’s goal of keeping radical Islamic terrorists out of the country, a campaign promise.

ETSU, and its various departments, has made itself fully available to these students should they have any questions or need help during this situation, Smith said. No faculty or staff members are from those Muslim-majority countries, he confirmed, nor could the university break down where each of those students is from.

At some point, the university would like to hear from those students, Smith said, but he said they’re giving them the time and support they need.

Milligan College does not have any international students from those countries.

The list of issues related to the specific executive order continues to grow. As of Monday afternoon, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Council on American Islamic Relations and the state of Washington were among the organizations suing Trump over the immigration order. Protests across the country have also taken place at major airports, where hundreds of travelers caught in the air when the order went into effect were detained for hours.

Kingsport’s Basim Abdul-Karim, a practicing Muslim, spoke about the seriousness of the executive order, which, he says, looks a lot like the first steps taken in Germany in the 1930s.

“It's eerily similar — with the nationalism and blaming the country's troubles on one group of people,” Abdul-Karim said.

After this “extreme vetting” process, Abdul-Karim said the registration of all Muslims could come next, and then they could be rounded up and put in concentration camps.

“It doesn’t seem so far-fetched to fear,” he said.

Abdul-Karim drives a vehicle with the word “Allah” as a window decal. Though he’s not removed it from his vehicle, he fears it might make him a target, and said he wouldn’t be surprised to come out and find his window was smashed.

And his fear, he said, is warranted. Abdul-Karim said the last time he was quoted in the Johnson City Press discussing Islam, he was reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and received a visit from two agents shortly afterward.