Various issues greet Rep. Timothy Hill at town hall meeting

The meeting at the Laurel Fork Restaurant was the third one in his district this week for Hill. He held previous meetings at Lois’ Cafe in Mountain City on Monday and Big Bob’s Restaurant in Piney Flats on Tuesday.

The proposed increase in the state gas tax was one of the first topics Hill discussed on Thursday. The Republican, who represents the 3rd House District, described the basic features for about 50 members of the audience that they may not have been familiar with it. He said the tax increase would be 7 cents per gallon for cars and 12 cents per gallon for diesel vehicles. Hill said it included a local option that would provide a quarter of a cent to county highway departments.

One thing Hill found unacceptable in the bill was that the tax would be indexed to the Consumer Price Index, which would mean the tax would fluctuate along with inflation. “I can’t vote for indexing,” Hill told the audience. He said indexing “was giving a blank check to state government” and would take away General Assembly’s responsibility of debating tax increases.

Several audience members talked about medical insurance in Tennessee, including high copay costs for some cancer medication.

Hill said premium costs may be coming down in the near future as more providers enter the market. Another way he said premiums could be lowered is by allowing competition across state lines.

Hill was also interested in another state initiative that will have a major impact on his mountainous district, the rural broadband high speed internet access program.

He said the state’s plan was a partnership between the state and private industry. “I want to see it get done,” Hill said. He called it a “preservation of our communities,” because young people will not remain in an area where there is not high speed internet access. Hill said it would also keep out entrepreneurs who are creating internet businesses in their basements.

Hill was asked about his position on the minimum wage. He said he did not believe the state’s minimum wage should be above the national level. He said he wanted an economy where people earned well above the minimum wage.

One local problem was addressed that may already be getting solved.

Barbara Moffitt told Hill she lives near a section of U.S. Highway 19E where a Carter County Sheriff’s Department patrol car hydroplaned and crashed this week, injuring Deputy Tonya Range. Moffitt said there have been numerous accidents caused by a drainage problems that allow water to pool in the traffic lanes. She asked Hill to discuss the problem with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh was in the audience and said he had just met with TDOT officials. He said the drainage problem may be corrected by changing the slope of that section of the highway so water drains into the median.