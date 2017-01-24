logo

Peyton Manning

Report: Peyton Manning to speak at GOP retreat

A.J. Perez, Knoxville News Sentinel • Yesterday at 11:56 AM

Peyton Manning prepped for Super Bowl 50 this time last year as a member of the Denver Broncos, a game that proved to be his last as he retired weeks after he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the second time.

This week, Manning is scheduled to speak at a Congressional GOP retreat in Philadelphia, Politico reported on Tuesday. The roster for retreat, which runs Wednesday through Friday, includes President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Manning has given $17,900 to Republican candidates since 2004, according to the Federal Election Commission. A large chunk of that went to 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney ($7,300), including joint fundraiser contributions.

