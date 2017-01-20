Inauguration Day Shutdown assembly protests Trump presidency

The event began at Memorial Park, then organizers coordinated a march to City Hall.

At the strike of noon, while Trump’s hand lay upon Abraham Lincoln’s Bible for his swearing-in ceremony, the activists took a moment of silence before openly expressing their upcoming expectations for the local, state and federal governments atop City Hall’s steps.

“We all talked about the needs we need to meet in this area and what kind of things we want to see happen,” said Zoe Wells, one of the organizers of the event. “We put on the event to show that we’re not going to be silent in the next four years, or longer if it takes. We’re going to fight to keep the progress that we’ve gotten and to (progress) even more.”

Wells said the assembly was conceived for those who didn’t vote for Trump, to gather together and share the day with like-minded people.

“It’s been a very emotional issue for some people,” Wells said. “So it was a way to spend the day together with like-minded people, rather than being at home, staring at the television and feeling isolated.”

Among the dozens of signs on display, one read “Lift up solidarity, tear down white supremacy,” while others specifically advocated for LGBTQ people’s and women’s rights.

“We’re worried about protecting vulnerable populations, (such as) immigrants, LGBT, women and people of color. We’re also worried about protecting health care, which wasn’t affordable anyway, but now looks like that might get much worse,” Wells said. “We need to fight for better wages and fair work scheduling, so we can actually put food on our tables without having to work 80 hours a week at low-paying jobs.”

Wells said those who participated attempted not to spend any money on Friday to show their economic power, and for those who could, to call in to work sick.

“Money is such a big thing in what happens politically,” Wells said. “We really need to start showing that the people who make all of that money possible are us. Without us, commerce does not happen.”

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.