Constituents disapprove of Gov. Haslam's tax plan during Matthew Hill town hall meeting

Crickets.

Before the show of hands, or lack thereof, many residents questioned the state representative about the plan to increase taxes on gas, diesel and car registrations when the state had a $1 billion-plus “surplus” in 2015-16.

“I was a little surprised by how quickly, and I guess with social media and stuff, people had been informed already about the governor’s plan. And the opposition in here was stout,” said Hill, who admitted he was a bit surprised by the showing of hands.

“We’ve got to come up with a solution. We’ve got road needs that need to be addressed. What I committed to the governor was that I would try my best to keep an open mind (and) listen to all sides, because it’s important. We need to get our infrastructure, our roads and bridges, looked at. And we need to have some replaced and some expanded, and we have to be able to pay for it. That’s the No. 1 thing is we have to pay for it.”

While on his two-week recess from the General Assembly, Hill began the meeting at the Jonesboro Pizza Parlor by briefing those in attendance on the specifics of the Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy, or IMPROVE Act.

Haslam proposed, for the first time in Tennessee since 1989, raising the gas tax by 7 cents per gallon. His plan also includes a 12-cent diesel increase to bring it in line with the gas tax increase, adding a 3 percent charge on rental cars in the state, raising car registration fees by $5 and collecting $18 million by bringing Tennessee’s open alcohol container law into federal compliance.

Those increases would be supposedly balanced by a 0.5 percent sales tax cut to the current 5 percent sales tax on grocery purchases.

Hill said there are a considerable number of backlogged road projects in Washington County, including the Boones Creek exit.

Many of the residents were dissatisfied in the plan’s provision to match future price increases every two years to the Consumer Price Index, which is a measure of inflation.

“The indexing is probably a real ‘no-go,’ ” Hill said. “There will be a lot of give and take and then we’ll see what happens. The No. 1 thing is to try and be fair to everyone.”

As far as how his colleagues felt about the governor’s plan, Hill said it was a “wait and see” situation.

Overall, Hill said he was always happy to interact with those he serves.

“I was very thankful for the crowd,” Hill said.

“This is why I do these. I’ve done these ever since I started and it always helps me know the pulse of the community.”

One way or another, Hill said he believes a solution will eventually be found during this session to expedite the backlog of road projects.

Hill is hosting another town hall meeting on Friday at the Telford Diner, located at 109 Mill St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

