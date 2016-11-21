Trump aide talks about possible Cabinet heads; no 'Hamilton' apology

8:30 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is planning to meet on Monday with Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and former Texas governor and GOP presidential rival Rick Perry.

That’s according to top aide Kellyanne Conway. She told Fox News on Monday that Perry is a possible contender to lead the Defense or Energy departments and that Fallin is being considered to head the Interior Department.

In a separate interview on CNN, Conway said Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker is “rumored” to be on the list for secretary of state. Mitt Romney, a former Trump critic, has been discussed as a contender for that job as well.

Conway warned against drawing any conclusions from Trump’s meetings. She said: “Not everyone who consults with the president-elect or meets with him is going to be in his Cabinet.”

7:50 a.m.

If Donald Trump is waiting for an apology from the cast of “Hamilton,” he will continue to wait.

Actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr in the celebrated musical, told “CBS This Morning” that “there’s nothing to apologize for.” Dixon gave Vice President-elect Mike Pence an onstage earful about equality at the end of Friday’s performance.

Trump has taken to Twitter to demand an apology.

Dixon said “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda had a hand in crafting Dixon’s remarks, although Dixon said he “made some adjustments.”

Dixon said Monday that both Trump and Pence are welcome to come back stage and meet with the cast at any time, adding, “Art is meant to bring people together.”

7:45 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway, a top aide to Donald Trump, says the president-elect will continue to use his Twitter account to “cut through the nonsense” and draw attention to his plan for the country.

Trump tweeted nine times this weekend, twice about his transition plans. The other tweets complained about a skit on “Saturday Night Live,” the cast of the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” Sen. Harry Reid and his fraud case with Trump University.

When CNN’s Chris Cuomo noted that most of his tweets didn’t draw attention to his plan for the country, Conway asked: “Why do you care?”

She said Trump isn’t focused on division: “This network and other people will always be focused on divisions. How about accepting the election results, Chris, and letting him form a government?”

7:30 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is casting himself as the dealmaker-elect following a weekend of meetings.

With people coming and going at a New Jersey golf club, Trump says he’s made “a couple of deals” as he and his transition team consider Cabinet posts and other administration positions.

Two names emerging from those sessions are Mitt Romney as a potential secretary of state and retired Marine Gen. James Mattis as a prospect for defense secretary.