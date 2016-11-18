Tennessee's Electoral College members claim they are 'harassed' by anti-Trump emails

Several members of Tennessee's Electoral College delegation told The Tennessean this week they've received as many as 200 emails per day and a handful of phone calls. Electors in other states told the Tennessean they too have received similar barrages of email.

"Certainly I would call it harassment," said Pat Allen of Clarksville, Tennessee's Electoral College representative for the 7th Congressional District.

Allen said she spent almost an hour deleting the emails, many of which circle around the same talking points hammered by Trump opponents.

