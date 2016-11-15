Never mind closing Guantanamo, Trump might make it bigger

President Barack Obama is running out of time to fulfill his longstanding promise to shutter the prison at the U.S. military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Sixty detainees remain in the facility and only a third are cleared for release to other countries.

Donald Trump has not only pledged to keep Guantanamo open, he said during the campaign that he wants to — in his words — “load it up with some bad dudes.”

Congress has banned transferring any detainees to U.S. prisons.

The president said Monday that the ban has prevented him from closing it.

But he’s resettled or sent nearly 180 to other countries and is expected to repatriate up to 20 more before leaving office.