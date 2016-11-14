Tennessee senator launches tour as he mulls statewide office

The Clarksville Republican was re-elected to a second four-year term in the state Senate last week. He said Monday that the election of Donald Trump as president showed a deep frustration among voters.

Green has dubbed his tour “Tennessee Next.” While he doesn’t say specifically what its objective is, Green has not been shy about considering a bid to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018.

But the presidential election could throw a complicating factor into the next election cycle in Tennessee if Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker is selected for a position in the Trump administration. If so, candidates who previously considered gubernatorial bids might instead run for Senate.